SIOUX CITY -- Christian Heilbuth had 23 blocks all of last season.
In his first game this season, the Siouxland Christian junior had five blocks against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. By the third game of the season, Heilbuth already had 15 blocks. Two games later, Heilbuth already had 24 blocks on the season.
It only took Heilbuth five games to surpass the total from his sophomore season.
He hasn't slowed down either. After his 12-block night, which was part of a triple-double for Heilbuth, in Monday's win over Westwood, the 6'6 junior currently has 139 blocks this season, 50 more than anyone else in the state.
"It's pretty awesome. I never thought I would do something like this. Leading the state in a stat, it feels pretty good," Heilbuth said. "It's crazy that I have that many blocks. I just gotta keep going, keep playing hard and finish the season strong and see how many I can get."
While having 139 blocks comes as a shock to Heilbuth, blocking shots is something he felt he could do. Before the season began, first-year head coach Nelson Wilson asked each player what they felt they did well last season.
Heilbuth told Wilson he felt he could've had more than 23 blocks this season. Based on the results this season, he was right.
"That has been a huge focus for him this season. He told me what his goal was, to lead in a couple of different categories and blocked shots are one of those," Wilson said. "He has a great knack for the ball and he does a really good job of getting it at its highest point. It's a dedication and motivation for him. It's just amazing what he's been able to do."
Heilbuth's whole game is better than season than last. As a sophomore, Heilbuth averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for a Siouxland Christian team that went 1-21. This season for the 7-13 Eagles, Heilbuth is averaging 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.
Part of the reason Heilbuth is able to get more blocks is because he grew a couple of inches. He was 6'4 as a sophomore and is now 6'6.
"I am more coordinated, too. I grew into my body more and have become a better athlete," Heilbuth said. "When they try to go up, it gives me a wide-open opportunity. I've gotten good at my timing. I let them release it and then I block it. My conference isn't super tall. I am the third or fourth tallest kid in the conference so that helps."
But Heilbuth does have to improve his game yet. He also has 75 fouls on the season, averaging almost four fouls per game.
Wilson said Heilbuth is working on that issue already.
"It's a good thing and a bad thing at the same time. He leads the state in blocks and he leads the state in fouls," Wilson said. "When he gets in trouble, he opens up and the person gets by him and he tries to block it from behind. Teams scout that. If I was coaching against us, I would say be patient and go by and try and create contact.
"We are getting him to understand that and we are working on that. He is a hard-working kid and is passionate about the game. Trying to tell a kid to not be aggressive is like opening up a cookie jar and telling a kid he can't get a cookie."
Heilbuth said his form has gotten better and that he will cut down on the fouls.
"I used to try and swat down and it would be an obvious foul. The timing has helped out a lot and letting them release," Heilbuth said. "I just have to try and play straight up. The refs are always telling me to stay straight up and if I bring my arms down, it's a foul. That will help me limit my fouls."
But the fouls are a small footnote in what has been a step forward for Heilbuth and the Eagles. Wilson and the team are enjoying it so far and he likes what the future holds since there is only one junior on the team.
The Eagles return leading scorer Jonah Deroos (18.0) along with Heilbuth and juniors Jayden Peterson and Cameron Pierson next season.
"I am pleased with where Christian and all of his teammates are at," Wilson said. "They have a lot of confidence in him and lean on him as one of the captains and he's only a junior. He has a whole year to try and repeat this."