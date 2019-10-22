SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Christian High School volleyball coach Don Craig wanted the Eagles to play with poise and confidence on Tuesday night.
The Eagles showed plenty of both in a sweep against Westwood (6-22) in a Class 1A Region 1 first-round match.
Siouxland Christian (22-11) moved on to the second round by sweeping the Rebels 25-14, 25-16 and 25-19.
With the win, Siouxland Christian hosts Akron-Westfield at 7 p.m. Monday in Sioux City.
“The first round is always hard, and Westwood, they hustle, play hard, so we’re really appreciative of our girls staying focused and keeping on attack and staying aggressive throughout the whole match,” Craig said.
Admittedly, there were some nerves in the first few volleys, but once the Eagles went on an 8-0 run in the first set, those butterflies suddenly went away.
Siouxland Christian sophomore Sydney Seggerman earned two of her five aces in that run, and after those, the Eagles started to cruise.
“I feel like whenever we get an ace or a good kill or a good hustle ball, that just makes your energy go way up,” Seggerman said. “We don’t let the energy go down and we keep going.”
Westwood had four errors in that stretch, too.
Rebels coach Rich Lamoureaux thought the Rebels struggled throughout the night.
“They scored a lot of easy points against us,” Lamoureux said. “Our plan was to be able to serve tough to them and we had a lot of serving errors. We did not execute that very well.”
Seggerman wasn’t the only Eagles hitter to have multiple aces in the first set. Payton Doenhoefer added three aces to allow the Eagles to distance themselves in the opener.
Doenhoefer picked up back-to-back aces -- she ended up with three -- that put the Eagles with a 20-12 lead, and later, Riley Doenhoefer closed the set on two consecutive kills.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our coach tells us what zone he wants and we just get in that zone,” Payton Doenhoefer said. “He knows where the weaker passes are. We keep where we’re supposed to hit the ball pretty small, and we get it pretty accurate every time.”
Siouxland Christian’s largest run in the second set was 4-0. Daisy Hiserote and Seggerman each had a kill while the Rebels committed two hitting errors.
The closest the Rebels got in the set was 15-10.
The Eagles closed the set with a Seggerman kill, an ace from Cassie Jones and a kill from Sarah Goetsch.
The third set was the most competitive. The Rebels started out the set with a pair of kills, and that set the tone for what was to be a back-and-forth match until the end of the set.
Riley Doenhoefer hit a strong ball past the Rebels’ back row to start a 7-2 run at the end of the match.
The two teams traded hitting errors for three volleys, but the difference in the final set were back-to-back aces by Sophie Klynsma.
Hiserote and Payton Doenhoefer had the final two kills of the night for Siouxland Christian.
Riley Doenhoefer led the Rebels with 12 kills, while Payton Doenhoefer had seven. Klynsma had a game-high 26 assists, and Riley Doenhoefer had 19 digs. Klynsma also had two aces.
The Rebels ended the season winning just two of their final 15 matches, one against Kingsley-Pierson and the other against River Valley. The Rebels swept the Eagles on Sept. 10.
“You never like to end the season, but it happens,” Lamoureux said. “Overall, we had a pretty tough season. We came out about .500 early on in the season, but we really struggled in Saturday tournaments.”
Cora Shull entered Tuesday leading the Rebels with 155 kills.