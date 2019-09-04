Gehlen Catholic High School senior Will Roder has something to prove this fall as a cross country runner.
He wants the area to know that the 3,200-meter dash he originally won in May wasn’t a fluke and that he is capable of winning a big time race.
Roder was ranked as the second-best runner in Class 1A runner by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Week 1 poll on Tuesday, and wants to show the state that he is one of the best runners in the state.
For those who need a refresher for where the motivation comes from, here’s a short summary of what happened: At the Class 1A 3,200-meter meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines in May, Roder was declared the champion despite the race lasting just seven laps.
There was a miscount in laps by the officials and the head officials declared Roder the state champion because nine of the 10 runners stopped after the seventh lap.
Roder thought he’d won after lap No. 7, but current Dordt University freshman and then George-Little Rock senior Joe Anderson kept on running, and passed Roder early in the eighth lap.
After a couple days of the story going viral on social media, the association named both Anderson and Roder co-champs of the 3,200.
There were no times recorded due to the confusion of the race.
“I’ve thought about it quite a bit,” Roder said of the bizarre race. “I want to prove that the two-mile wasn’t just a fluke, and it wasn’t just luck.”
There’s something else that Roder has been using as motivation — last year’s state cross country meet.
Roder finished third with a time of 16 minutes, 32 seconds, but he felt he could have done better if he had run a smarter race.
Sure, Roder likes to run fast and likes to have a fast start. This year, however, Roder is thinking about running more tactically so Roder doesn’t have a repeat of state last year where, according to Jays coach Margie Augustine, the then Gehlen junior ran out of gas with about 800 meters left.
“I still have to go out and get a good position,” Roder said. “I’ve tried it a couple times this summer and it works pretty well.”
Augustine believes the Jays can return to state. Jeff Augustine returns after finishing 20th place last year at districts.
TWO NEW COACHES AT LE MARS: It didn’t take long for Adam Moss or Linda Meis to introduce themselves to their respective teams, which both received votes in the 3A preseason poll.
Moss and Meis are the new coaches at Le Mars, however, Moss coached the girls over the last nine years while Meis was Moss’ volunteer assistant coach over the last two.
Moss takes over for Al Engebretsen, who decided to retire, and Meis filled Moss’ spot.
Moss admitted that it while it was hard to switch teams, he’s pleased with the adjustment the boys runners have made.
“It’s not easy to run for a new coach with different ideas,” Moss said. “They’ve been working really hard, and that part alone makes me really optimistic.”
Moss’ optimism grew on Thursday, as the Bulldogs won the Spencer Invitational. All five runners who scored in the meet turned in 64 points. The highest point total was 28.
The leader of that pack was Ethan Hulinsky, who ended up with a fourth-place time of 17:19.
“We’re looking for consistency,” Moss said. “We’re looking to win the workout each day. If we can do that, that turns into a good week and a good week can turn into a good month.”
Meis, meanwhile, admitted she got a lot of experience coaching with Moss, and will use the pointers she got from Moss and try to make the Bulldogs a competitor in their first year in the MIssouri River Activities Conference.
“I feel like I couldn’t have a better first year team,” Meis said.
The Le Mars girls will be led by Chloe Calhoun, who finished third in the first meet of the season Thursday at Spencer. Calhoun was the only non-Spencer runner to finish in the top four (20:38), while Lizzy Blum of BHRV got fifth.
Kara Albrecht was the No. 6 overall runner and the second-highest finishing Le Mars runner at 20:57.
Paige Washburn and Sarah Meis also turned in top-20 finishes for the Bulldogs on Thursday.
“I guess that we certainly hope that we can be a competitive 3A team,” Meis said. “I can’t say where we would fit into that. We’re going to benefit seeing some 3A and 4A teams. That will only make us better.”
SPENCER HOPES TO BUILD OFF STRONG START: It didn’t surprise Tigers coach Kurt Bauermeister how good the team’s top three runners performed Thursday to start the season.
Elisa Fisher, Grace Hamilton and Jenna Morey took three of the top four spots at the Spencer Invitational. Fisher led the entire pack with a time of 20 minutes even.
“Those girls have been tough for their whole career,” Bauermeister said. “They’ve been strong since freshmen, and have progressively gotten better.”
Bauermeister believes the Tigers — ranked 15th in the preseason Class 3A girls rankings and seventh in Tuesday’s Week 1 poll — can make a deep run to state if they stay healthy and focused.
There’s one stipulation on being a state qualifier: Which district will Spencer run? Will it be to Atlantic or Humboldt?
If the Tigers get sent to Humboldt, they’ll likely see central Iowa runners, which could mean seeing teams like top-ranked Ballard, No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes or No. 5 North Polk.
The Tigers will likely see Bishop Heelan if they get elected to go to Atlantic.
“We look at that as we have to be our best,” Bauermeister said. “We don’t know for sure where we’re going. If you’re good enough, you’ll make it.”
WP-KC IS NO. 3: Sophomore Erika Kuntz is the lead runner for the WP-KC, which received the No. 3 ranking in the Class 2A poll this week. Kuntz finished seventh at the Heelan meet last week. Mary Putze and Sarah Putze went 15th and 16th in the same meet.
The Unity Christian girls, meanwhile, are ninth.
In the boys’ Class 2A rankings, George-Little Rock, Okoboji and Western Christian are ranked Nos. 12, 13 and 14 in this week’s rankings.