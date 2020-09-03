SIOUXLAND CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: WCKP girls chock full of competition

Hamman wasn’t that far behind, however, as she got fifth and crossed the finish line in 20:01.

Bormann believes both Hamman and Kuntz will have that same type of competition for the rest of the season.

“I think it’s going to be a great battle between both of them,” Bormann said. “Sarahy ran so well at state and I think that's going to motivate Erika. The better Erika runs, that’ll motivate Sarahy. It's a rivalry, but a good kind of rivalry, in the right way.”

Sarah Putze, Lillian Ofert and Mary Putze finished consecutively from 10th to 12th.

Bormann believed the runner who has made the most improvement since last fall was Ofert. Ofert, a junior, saw the work the team put in last season and wanted a piece of that for herself. Ofert wasn’t even on the state tournament lineup last season, but that might change in the fall, according to Bormann.

“She’s worked so hard and she’s made unbelievable strides,” Bormann said. “She was motivated to be a part of the top-7. She wanted to be a part of the team. Lily’s at the point to get into the top-7.”

Ofert finished fourth among WC-KP runners on Tuesday, and 11th overall (20:28) at Adams Nature Area.