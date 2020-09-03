SIOUXLAND CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: WCKP girls chock full of competition

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op girls cross country team has been waiting for its moment since last season.
WC-KP ended the season on a strong note by finishing tied for sixth place at the Class 2A girls state meet last November, as the group got 179 team points.
WC-KP was within 10 points of Jesup and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center, which both had 169 points. It placed fifth in Wednesday’s Week 1 Iowa Track Coaches Association 2A poll, ready to prove that WC-KP can be a top-5 team in Class 2A.
WC-KP returns all five scorers from last year’s state meet.
Sarahy Hamman led the pack for WC-KP in Fort Dodge. Hamman finished 13th with a time of 19 minutes, 43 seconds. Among those returning this season statewide in that race, Hamman was ninth.
Kalyn Cameron was 55th in the race (21:05), Sarah Putze 59th (21:09), Mary Putze was 76th (21:33) and Erika Kuntz rounded out the top-5 with a 77th-place finish just milliseconds behind Mary Putze. Kuntz was sick that day in Fort Dodge, and she wasn’t able to show what she was fully capable of.
According to co-coach Dan Bormann, any of those girls could vie for the No. 1 spot in the WC-KP lineup, but he did hint toward Kuntz or Hamman.
WC-KP had its first meet earlier this week at the Dakota Valley meet in North Sioux City, and in that meet on Tuesday, Kuntz led the group with a third-place finish of 19 minutes, 35 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Hamman wasn’t that far behind, however, as she got fifth and crossed the finish line in 20:01.
Bormann believes both Hamman and Kuntz will have that same type of competition for the rest of the season.
“I think it’s going to be a great battle between both of them,” Bormann said. “Sarahy ran so well at state and I think that's going to motivate Erika. The better Erika runs, that’ll motivate Sarahy. It's a rivalry, but a good kind of rivalry, in the right way.”
Sarah Putze, Lillian Ofert and Mary Putze finished consecutively from 10th to 12th.
Bormann believed the runner who has made the most improvement since last fall was Ofert. Ofert, a junior, saw the work the team put in last season and wanted a piece of that for herself. Ofert wasn’t even on the state tournament lineup last season, but that might change in the fall, according to Bormann.
“She’s worked so hard and she’s made unbelievable strides,” Bormann said. “She was motivated to be a part of the top-7. She wanted to be a part of the team. Lily’s at the point to get into the top-7.”
Ofert finished fourth among WC-KP runners on Tuesday, and 11th overall (20:28) at Adams Nature Area.
The team that WC-KP finished ahead of in last year’s state meet was the Unity Christian Knights.
Just like at state last year, the Knights are directly below WC-KP in the poll at sixth.
The Knights had three runners in the top-5 Tuesday at the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley meet, and they were led by Olivia Hoogland. Hoogland finished second with a time of 21:01 behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Sophia Karras (20:21).
Unity’s other two top-5 runners were Megan Te Krony and Amaya Van Essen. Te Krony was fourth at 21:50, and Van Essen finished right behind Te Krony by 1.4 seconds.
Unity doesn’t have any girls ranked in this week’s 2A individual poll, but that team collectiveness will likely push them toward another state berth.
The Knights will participate this season with a new coach.
Jake Byma is the new girls cross country coach, as he replaces Mark Kauk. Kauk retired from coaching in the spring.
Byma grew up in the Chicagoland area, and he found northwest Iowa by way of Dordt University. Byma attended the NAIA school in Sioux Center and graduated from Dordt in 2015.
“He left me with a really strong team to work with,” Byma said. “There is some added pressure just to keep that history and tradition intact. We’ve talked as a team about our goals collectively.”
Byma said that he’ll change some things up. He’s a different person who will bring different styles and habits. They’ll keep the basics the same, but Byma wants to add some personal touches.
For one, he’s a younger coach. He’ll add mileage on the girls in practices, and wants to have more hill workouts throughout the season.
“We have high-quality local talent, and that keeps us moving forward and we can look forward to having quality competition in meets,” Byma said. “We have to run our own race and focus on our own times.
Here’s a look at other classes, teams and runners who aim for a state berth in the Siouxland:
Class 1A boys
There’s just one area runner ranked in the 1A boys Week 1 rankings. Lawton-Bronson’s Aziah Ashley sits in 21st in the poll.
In fact, the highest ranked runner west of Interstate 35 is Brett McGee of Tri-Center in 10th. There are three western Iowa kids ranked in the top-21.
Class 1A girls
Jolee Mesz is the sole ranked area runner in the 1A girls, as the Lawton-Bronson sophomore is 26th. She finished fourth Tuesday at the DV Invite.
Class 2A boys
Tage Hulstein is the highest ranked junior among the Class 2A boys rankings at third. He sits behind defending champion Dylan Darsidan of Camanche and Tipton senior Caleb Schumacher.
Hulstein finished second earlier this week to Sheldon senior Brendan Cain. Cain won the Spirit Lake meet at 15:57 while Hulstein was the runner-up at 16:14.
Sheldon’s Jager Roozeboom, ranked 13th in 2A, was fourth at 16:49. Zachary Minderhoud of Western Christian is ranked 26th.
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s Daniel Schriever is ranked eighth in that poll.
Class 3A boys
MOC-Floyd Valley’s Sam May and BHRV’s Marco Lopez are the two ranked Siouxland runners this week. May finished third Tuesday at the Spirit Lake meet. Ian Van Grootheest of BHRV won at his home meet the other night.
Class 3A girls
MOC-Floyd Valley's Emily Haverdink, who won Tuesday's Spirit Lake meet, is ranked 25th in this week's 3A poll.
Vermillion boys
Riley Ruhaak returns to a Tanagers group that won the regional meet last season, then went on to earn the runner-up spot at the state meet.
Ruhaak finished 11th at state last October at 17:08. Four of the top-5 Tanagers at that meet are back for this season.
