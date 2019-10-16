Jori Bronner hopes that the Dordt University women’s volleyball team can click just as well as the Unity Christian High School volleyball squad did last year.
The Knights went to state in volleyball, and they also competed in the state tournament in basketball. Bronner played a big role in Unity being a state finalist in those three sports, and because of that, the current Defenders freshman is the recipient of the 2018-19 Journal Female Siouxland Athlete of the Year.
Bronner’s individual accomplishments were consistent throughout the school year: She was 12th in Class 2A in kills during the volleyball season (364), finished 23rd in 2A in basketball scoring with 15.1 points per game, and in soccer, Bronner led the state in all classes with 42 goals.
Bronner was surprised at the success she and the Knights had in basketball and soccer.
“It was really fun to be surprised by that, as it’s like, continue to break down what our expectations were and build them up to make them better,” Bronner said.
Bronner believed the big key to success during the volleyball season was how everything came together at the right time. The team started to click right before the end of the regular season, and it allowed the Knights to make a deep run to the Class 2A championship match. Western Christian ended up beating Unity in four sets.
The Knights won 14 of their last 15 matches to end the season.
“I feel like a lot of us were realizing that it was our last time to play together, and we were all working for the same goal,” Bronner said. “I don’t know what made it click, but it just clicked.”
Bronner had 19 kills in Unity’s semifinal win against Dyersville Beckman. She also had 12 kills in the title match loss to the Wolfpack.
So, what made things click for the Knights at the end of last season? According to TImmermans, it was getting the Knights -- Bronner included -- to play a full game and perform solidly in the back and front row.
“We had a lot of 6 rotation players on the court last year, so getting them to play the whole game with both front row and back row responsibilities was a strong push for us,” Timmermans said. “As our team grabbed on to that mentality, we continued to improve our game, and that resulted in our team clicking more and more as the season concluded. Jori had already been a strong force for us in the front row for quite a while, but I think her defensive play in the back row grew a lot through her senior season.”
Bronner was second on the team in kills to Corrina Timmermans on the season and in most matches.
Unity Christian coach Patty Timmermans knew both were strong hitters, so Bronner and Corrina Timmermans were placed on opposite sides. That way, the Knights always had one strong hitter on the front row.
When Bronner was on the front row, the Knights tried to give her as many balls from serve receive. The Knights knew they could do that, because Bronner could cover the floor very well.
“Jori started three seasons for us, and her game continued to grow,” Patty Timmermans said. “As a sophomore coming in, she knew we would be using her in the front row, but she wanted to grow her back row game as well. She would ask what she could do to improve her passing and defense. Her back row play became more and more natural with each season.”
Being more of a passer
Bronner believes the biggest improvement she made on the basketball floor from her junior season to her senior campaign was her vision on the floor and being able to pass the ball better.
She also felt a deeper connection with current Knights junior Janie Schoonhoven, who led Unity in points last season with an average of 17.6 points per game.
“She was able to create some things and I was able to see them,” Bronner said.
Bronner also credited Corrina Timmermans with her ability to see Bronner find ways to get open and get good shot opportunities.
“Our coach (Jay Schuiteman) allowed us to play more loosely, and played how we wanted,” Bronner said. “We played a faster pace … that was really good for the team. We had the speed advantage in a lot of different positions. We had more movement in the half court than we did my junior year.”
Unity’s season ended with a four-point loss in the state tournament to Grundy Center.
Soaring with soccer
Going into the season, Bronner had no expectations leading the state in goals, but that’s exactly what transpired.
Bronner’s 42 goals were three better than Davenport Assumption senior Carly King. Bronner’s single-match high in goals was six, which came May 16 against Sioux Center.
That’s not the match Bronner points to as her favorite memory, however.
Bronner scored a hat trick in a May 28 win against MOC-Floyd Valley. The Knights had beaten the Dutchmen earlier in the season, but it felt good to Bronner to have beaten their in-town rival in Orange City.
“I felt that we were so even with them,” Bronner said. “It really could have gone either way. I got a few goals past and that was the difference of the game.”
Bronner changed positions heading into last season, as she headed back to being a striker forward. That allowed her to have more shots because of her position on the field. Even though the Knights did have other girls on the field who could score, Bronner just happened to be the one at the right place at the right time.
Even though she did lead the state in goals, Bronner humbly realizes there are 10 other girls on the pitch that helped the Knights reach the regional final round against Bishop Heelan.
“I couldn’t have done it without the other 10 people,” Bronner said. “They were all feeding me the ball, and they were getting the ball from the defense, passing it to me. I definitely could not have done that without the people who are surrounding me.”
Making an immediate impact
When Bronner first reported to offseason camp for the Dordt University volleyball team, she wasn’t sure how big of a role she would have as a freshman.
“She wants to compete at the highest level that she can,” Dordt coach Chad Hanson said. “She asked us as coaches to give her feedback to help her grow so she can compete at the highest level. It’s a combined effort of coaches and athletes wanting her success and our success.”
Hanson was about to announce the starters in the preseason, and Bronner was eager to find out if she was going to be in the starting lineup.
She had a hunch the day before the announcement.
“I was standing on the net on the right side, and I don’t know what happened but it was so quick for me,” Bronner said. “I felt everything was clicking at that time. It wasn’t just that moment, but it was that whole practice was going really well.”
Bronner realized at that point she belonged with the Defenders, and is making a good first impression.
She’s fourth in kills among Defenders hitters (154) and is also third in blocks with 63.
Bronner admits it’s a surreal feeling having such a big impact as a freshman, but knows she belongs with some of the best college volleyball players in the area.
“It’s kind of a surreal experience to be able to play with girls who have so much experience and who are so talented and so beautiful as people,” Bronner said. “I get three more years of it. And, as I continue to grow, I’ll be that girl for the incoming freshmen and I can make them feel welcome, too.”