SIOUXLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Newell-Fonda brings back variety of scoring options

Kingsley-Pierson

The Panthers are ranked 11th in this week’s poll, and they’ve been led by Jayde Barto and McKenzie Goodwin in the first five games of the season.

Both Barto and Goodwin have scored 82 points.

Barto is 31-for-85 from the floor and has made five 3-pointers. Goodwin is 32 of 54.

Barto and Goodwin are the Panthers’ top-two rebounders, as Barto has 43 and Goodwin 41.

Okoboji

Pioneers senior Kallyn Stumbo is the spark that gets Okoboji going. However, there are other role players who will aim to get Okoboji to the state tournament later this winter.

Magan Christopherson leads the Pioneers in scoring as they’re off to a 3-0 start. Christopherson has scored 66 points for an average of 16.5 ppg. She has made 40 percent of her shots and is second on the team behind Carissa Doran in 3-pointers with eight. Doran has nine.

Christopherson also spent the summer in the gym, and she has that ability to get to the rim as well as she can shoot from deep.