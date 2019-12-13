SIOUXLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Newell-Fonda brings back variety of scoring options

Dick Jungers hopes that the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team will find the right mix of chemistry sooner rather than later.
It seems like the Mustangs are on the right path four games into the season.
The Mustangs, who won the Class 1A girls basketball championship last season and finds themselves ranked second in Thursday’s weekly Iowa High School Girls Association poll, need to find a way to play together with their four seniors from last year gone: Olivia Larsen, Camryn Wilken, Emma Stewart and Ashley Archer.
“We graduated four seniors who had stellar basketball careers at Newell-Fonda,” Jungers said. “However, graduation creates opportunities for the players that come back to have their time to shine. This team is extremely competitive and they work hard and have set their goals high.”
The Mustangs, however, return two starters from last year’s roster. Mustangs senior Megan Morenz averaged 9.4 points per game, and junior Ella Larsen scored 11.5 ppg last season.
Morenz and Larsen aren’t even in the top-two in scoring among the Mustangs roster so far.
The top three scorers for the Mustangs four games into the season are Macy Sievers (16.3 ppg), Maggie Walker (12.3) and with a tie for third at 10.0 ppg are Larsen and Bailey Sievers.
Macy Sievers scored 20 points in Tuesday’s win over Spirit Lake.
“We will have a variety of options we can rely on in key situations,” Jungers said. “It is nice to know that we will be able to go to different players depending on the situation. We can go inside or outside. We have a lot of kids that can knock down shots so that will give us opportunities to score at moments when we need a basket.”
Defensively, the Mustangs are quick and aggressive.
“We will need to find ways to use our quickness to our advantage and make things more challenging for other teams,” Jungers said. “The good thing about our schedule is that we will get to play a lot of very good teams so our kids will have to learn how to play against a lot of quality players and teams with varied styles of play.”
Newell-Fonda’s other three wins have been against Western Christian, Sioux Central and Pocahontas Area.
Cherokee
It seems that Cherokee has found its footing since that season-opening 20-point loss to West last month.
On Monday, the Bravettes beat West Sioux 87-34 after beating Emmetsburg by four points and Unity Christian by three points.
JeMae Nichols is sixth in Class 3A in scoring with 64 points.
Kingsley-Pierson
The Panthers are ranked 11th in this week’s poll, and they’ve been led by Jayde Barto and McKenzie Goodwin in the first five games of the season.
Both Barto and Goodwin have scored 82 points.
Barto is 31-for-85 from the floor and has made five 3-pointers. Goodwin is 32 of 54.
Barto and Goodwin are the Panthers’ top-two rebounders, as Barto has 43 and Goodwin 41.
Okoboji
Pioneers senior Kallyn Stumbo is the spark that gets Okoboji going. However, there are other role players who will aim to get Okoboji to the state tournament later this winter.
Magan Christopherson leads the Pioneers in scoring as they’re off to a 3-0 start. Christopherson has scored 66 points for an average of 16.5 ppg. She has made 40 percent of her shots and is second on the team behind Carissa Doran in 3-pointers with eight. Doran has nine.
Christopherson also spent the summer in the gym, and she has that ability to get to the rim as well as she can shoot from deep.
“She’s really good at both,” Okoboji coach John Adams said. “She had a cold stretch (last week), but we have 100 percent faith in her that when she shoots it, it’s usually going to go in. She can really read if a defender is closing out too hard where she knows she can drive by or shoot a pull-up jumper.”
Camry Jones is also averaging a double-double with 11.0 ppg and 11.0 rebounds per game. Jones is shooting 54 percent from the floor.
“She’s done a good job when we’ve had some unique matchups,” Adams said. “We’ve had to play some smaller teams and she’s had to go out on the perimeter.
“They all know they have to be ready at any time. If you’re playing with Kallyn, you know you’re going to get a great look and be ready to shoot. I think it helps keep everyone involved in the game.”
MMCRU
MMCRU is off to a 2-0 start and has found itself ranked eighth in this week’s Class 1A poll.
The Royals have outscored their opponents 135-44 in the first two games.
Taylor Harpenau scored 15 points in the season-opening win against Remsen St. Mary’s and Emily Dreckman scored 13.
Stats for the win against Harris-Lake Park on Dec. 10 were not entered into QuikStats as of Friday evening.
West Sioux
The Falcons were ranked seventh in the Dec. 5 Class 2A IGHSAU poll, and they start off the season 2-2 against four challenging opponents.
Their two wins are against South O’Brien and Akron-Westfield, and the two losses have been against Western Christian and Cherokee, which entered the poll this week at No. 10 in 3A.
Emma McManaman leads the Falcons with 15.5 ppg.
Westwood
The Rebels have had a nice surprise from freshman Jaeden Ferris.
Ferris has an average of 15.5 ppg behind Briley Pike, who leads the Rebels (17.8 ppg).
Ferris scored 20 in Tuesday’s win over Kingsley-Pierson.
“She is a freshman thrown in as a point guard, and we’re a very young team,” Rebels coach Vince Johnson said. “Jaeden has put a lot of time into the game. She’s done a great job directing what we need to get done and putting her teammates in a positive position for her teammates to score the ball.”
In the offseason, Ferris worked with the United Sports Academy.
Pike, by the way, had a 31-point game that included seven made 3s last week against Siouxland Christian.