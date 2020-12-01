SIOUXLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Ponca, Cherokee find new beginnings

The other four starters averaged in double figures. Macy Sievers led the Mustangs in scoring with 14.6 ppg, but Maggie Walker wasn’t too far behind with a 13.1 ppg average.

“We are very athletic and hope to use our speed and quickness to our advantage,” Jungers said. “We have good team depth and kids that love basketball. They spend a lot of time working on their craft. We have a great mix of older and younger kids that will be fighting for playing time. This group of girls are very competitive and will push each other to keep getting better.”

The Mustangs want to play at a faster pace and apply pressure to their opponent. They’re fast and want to use that speed.

Bishop Garrigan tried to slow down the Mustangs in the championship game, and the Golden Bears did slow down Newell-Fonda for the first half and some of the third quarter.

Jungers doesn’t want the Mustangs to play to anyone else’s pace but their own.

“Our kids work hard and they strive to get better every day and that will be the difference for us,” Jungers said. “We will need to find ways to use our quickness to our advantage and make things more challenging for other teams.”