Siouxland girls basketball roundup: Vermillion deals Ponca its first loss; Sioux City East's Haevyn Rancshau sets school record for 3s

PONCA, Neb. — Kasey Hanson scored 13 points and Leah Herbster added 11 to lead the Vermillion girls past Ponca 47-36 in an interstate battle of unbeaten teams Thursday night.

Samantha Ehlers' game-high 25 points led the Indians, who improved fell to 8-1.

Vermillion, which improved to 7-0, led 14-8 after the first quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 36-25 at the end of three periods.

Sioux City East 92, Fort Dodge 34

Haevyn Rancshau sets a school record for 3-point-shots made in a game with nine as the Black Raiders blasted the Dodgers on the road Thursday night.

Rancshau totaled 27 points as four East players scored in double figures. Trishelle Miller led with 28 points.

East also tied the single-game school record with 18 made 3s.

The Black Raiders, ranked No. 14 in this weeks' Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 5A rankings, improved to 6-1.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 61, Newell-Fonda 59

Jordan Stokes led three players in double-figure scoring with 26 points as the No. 1 ranked Class 3A Midgets edged the No. 2 ranked Class 1A Mustangs Thursday night.

Haylee Stokes added 16 points and Riley Yeager had 15 for the defending champion E-LC, which improved to 8-0.

Mary Walker scored a team-high 20 points for N-F, which fell to 5-1.

Remsen St. Mary's 52, Kingsley-Pierson 43

Mya Bunkers scored 13 points to lead the Hawks as the team remained unbeaten Thursday night.

Whitney Jensen added 11 points for 8-0 Remsen St. Mary's, which stayed at No. 4 in Class IA in this week's latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings.

Sydney Doeschot scored 16 points and Makenna Bowman added 10 for the Panthers, who fell to 7-3.

Akron Westfield 41, South O'Brien 27

Makenzie Hughes scored 21 points to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference victory Thursday night.

Taja Conley had 15 points for the Wolverines, who slipped to 0-9. A-W improved to 2-5.

Sioux Center 57, MOC-Floyd Valley 42

The Warriors improved to 6-1 with a Siouxland Conference victory Thursday night.

Adyson Jeltema had 19 points for the Dutchmen, who fell to 4-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Sioux Center.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Sheldon 28

The Generals improved to 7-1 with a non-conference victory Thursday night.

Claire Johnson scored 15 points and Taya Sudbeck added 11 for the Orabs, who fell to 1-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Spencer 56, Spirit Lake 44

The Tigers remained unbeaten with a Lakes Conference victory over the Indians Thursday night.

Charlotte Pritchard had 12 points to lead Spirit Lake, which fell to 5-5.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Spencer, which improved to 6-0.

Okoboji 54, Emmetsburg 38

Lynnae Abrahamson scored 13 points to lead the Pioneeers (4-6) to a non-conference win Thursday night.

Myra Steffen had 13 points for the E-Hawks, who fell to 4-4.

Pender 65, Lysons-Decatur Northeast 13

The Pendragons improved to 11-1 with a road win Thursday night.

The Cougars slipped to 2-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Pender.