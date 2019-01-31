SIOUX CITY – Newell-Fonda has reached the Iowa Girls State Tournament Class 1A championship game four of the last six seasons, including a year ago when it lost to three-time defending champion Springville.
The Mustangs have held down the top spot in the 1A rankings the entire season and begin their quest for a state tournament berth on Feb. 12 when they host either Siouxland Christian or River Valley.
Class 1A regionals get under way on Thursday, Feb. 7, while 2A and 3A teams begin their postseasons on Saturday, Feb 9. Class 4A and 5A regionals are set to start on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
Newell-Fonda (17-0) is competing in Class 1A Region 8, which also includes No. 12 Westwood (16-3) and perennial state tournament qualifier Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. A potential regional final between Newell-Fonda and Westwood would unfold on Monday, Feb. 18 at Ida Grove.
No. 11 Kingsley-Pierson (17-1) drew a first-round bye in Region 1 and hosts either Akron-Westfield or Remsen St. Mary’s in the second round. No. 2 West Hancock (17-0) is in the upper bracket of that regional and K-P could have a potential semifinal matchup against No. 15 MMCRU (14-3).
Cherokee (17-1) has been ranked No. 4 in Class 2A for most of the season and hosts a second-round Region 1 game against the winner of West Lyon vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan. The Braves have lost only to Class 4A No. 9 Le Mars. Orange City Unity Christian, ranked No. 15 and 2018 state qualifier West Sioux could be potential regional final foes for Cherokee.
No. 12 Okoboji (16-2) is the only ranked Siouxland team in Class 3A and the Pioneers open Region 1 play at home against Sioux Center, which reached last season’s championship game. An interesting matchup could develop in a semifinal if MOC-Floyd Valley can get past Sheldon. Okoboji and MOC-Floyd Valley split a pair of close games during the regular season.
No. 5 Algona (16-1) is the team to watch in the upper bracket of Region 1. Algona hosts OABCIG with the winner playing either Spirit Lake or Estherville-Lincoln Central in a semifinal.
Eighth-ranked Bishop Heelan (12-3) and No. 9 Le Mars (14-3) are each in Class 4A Region 1, each hosting semifinal contests on Saturday, Feb. 16. Heelan entertains either Webster City or Storm Lake while Le Mars plays host to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spencer winner. The regional final on Feb. 19 will be played at the site of the highest remaining ranked seed.
No. 7 Denison-Schleswig (14-1) hosts a Region 2 semifinal against either Dallas Center-Grimes or Winterset. No. 15 Glenwood plays Harlan in a first-round tilt with the winner traveling to No. 10 Council Bluffs Lewis Central for a semifinal.
In Class 5A, East hosts North in a first-round Region 8 game, with the winner playing a semifinal at No. 9 Ankeny Centennial. West also has a home game in the opening round against Fort Dodge, with the winner drawing No. 14 Ames.