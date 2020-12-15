Siouxland high school basketball teams play for sparse crowds due to COVID-19 protocols

A week after saying it would leave fan policies up to schools, the NSAA quickly shifted on Monday, adding new attendance protocols for schools across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of letting schools police their own attendance rules, the NSAA announced that non-household members cannot attend high school-sponsored winter sports until Jan. 4, which the NSAA could also push the date back on that as well.
Members of players' households can attend. Each school can determine if grandparents can attend.
Basically, the NSAA is following almost the exact same protocols that Iowa put into place about a month ago.
Right before Thanksgiving, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds put out a proclamation announcing IHSAA and IGHSAU winter sporting events would be limited to two tickets per student-athlete. Last week, the proclamation was extended for six days (Dec. 16) and it was amended, allowing two tickets for cheerleaders and band members. Reynolds also allowed for the return of middle school athletics and adult recreational leagues, with the caveat of two tickets per athlete as well.
Wednesday is the last scheduled day of the proclamation and as of Tuesday afternoon, there was no word on whether the proclamation will be extended or amended for a second time. When Reynolds extended the proclamation last week, it came a day before the deadline was about to hit the first time (Dec. 11).
As athletic directors around the state, along with the IHSAA and IGHSAU, await word on what the next steps are, which could be later this week, they will continue to follow the protocols that Reynolds put in place.
It's different from the summer and fall when there was no proclamation and each school or conference came up with their own policies, which meant teams dealt with different regulations from school to school.
Now everyone has to follow the same protocols, or at least they should be following the rules.
"It's been fine. It makes it easier if all of the schools follow the same policies across the board, which has made it a little difficult, whether it's only two passes per player (cheerleader or band member) or leaving the gym after the game is over," Bishop Heelan athletic director Anthony Ellis said. "Otherwise, it's gone well. It's been a lot easier as we continue on from the summer and fall and now the winter. People understand what we are doing and why we are doing certain things."
Ellis made his comments during last Tuesday's Heelan vs. North girls' basketball game, where the protocols could easily be seen along with heard.
The Crusaders are coming off a Class 3A state title and are ranked in the 3A poll. Heelan's girls' basketball team has been a constant state tournament qualifier, drawing big crowds, whether it was in the old Pit or the new O'Gorman Fieldhouse.
With 15 players on Heelan's varsity roster, that meant there were about 30 people on Heelan's side of the stands along with the Heelan boys' basketball team, which played after the girls' game.
North also has 15 players on its varsity roster, according to Varsity Bound, meaning there were 30 tickets available along with the North boys' basketball team.
It's made for subdued crowd noise but the gym was still filled with noise from both the Heelan and North benches along with the players on the court.
"I think the nice thing is the intensity remains on the court and we are all happy to be playing and parents are allowed to be here," Ellis said. "So we are grateful we do have fans in the stands right now."
Vanderloo: We create our own energy
East boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo has seen many things while coaching basketball. This year, the Black Raiders — just like all the other Siouxland high school hoops teams — have had to play with smaller crowds.
The Black Raiders’ gym is a big one, and small crowds make it seem empty.
Bigger crowds bring big energy like it could have been this upcoming Friday, when the Black Raiders host Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Since the crowds are much smaller than usual, the Black Raiders have to find a way to create their own energy.
“I think not having big crowds will affect the kids on the floor. At the end of the day, it’s still basketball played within black lines with a 10-foot hoop," Vanderloo said. "I always think we have a home-court advantage because we draw very well. We have a great student section, a great band, it all plays into that.
“When you have a game going on with the student sections chanting back and forth and everyone is excited, sometimes your adrenaline pumps a little harder,” Vanderloo added. “If you’re playing in your gym with a fraction of what it holds, it’s like a practice or scrimmage. You have to still go out and play, but the atmosphere is so different. Are you going to get the adrenaline pumping when you need to? That’s the mystery question.”
Having smaller crowds also affects how recruiting is handled.
College coaches usually come to Sioux City to watch up-and-coming prospects. They can’t come, so the next best thing is watching film.
The East coaches are happy to provide the game tape.
“We’re in such a crazy time with the dead period, so I’ve gotten numerous requests once we start playing to send videos to these schools because they can’t come and watch them play. It’s more of a video world than an in-person world,” Vanderloo said.
West players do double-duty
The West coaching staff on Friday night against the Black Raiders put an emphasis to the younger players and those on the bench to make their own noise.
West coach CoCo Cofield has appreciated the effort the younger kids have made in cheering on their teammates.
“They enjoy doing it,” Cofield said. “I told them they have to be loud. They have to make it feel like a home environment.”
When things were normal, the younger players on the West High roster would practice with the varsity team.
The boys team would practice all as one, but now due to the pandemic, that has changed.
Throughout the season, the Wolverines freshmen and junior varsity teams have practiced in the morning to avoid having a big crowd.
Then, select players on the freshmen and junior varsity squads practice again to help out the varsity squad.
“We had to make that adjustment, and it hasn’t been too difficult,” Cofield said. “We try to get them into basketball form, and they’re in shape. These guys can play a whole 34 minutes and be fine.”
Wrestling embraces the change
High school wrestling tournaments are still happening on Saturdays, but there have been fewer of them already and some of the venues have changed. Elk Point-Jefferson is hosting its annual tournament on Saturday, but with a few fewer teams.
For the last two weeks, the Long Lines Family Rec Center has hosted tournaments.
Two weeks ago, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational moved from SB-L's school to the Long Lines Family Rec Center, allowing for six mats on the floor, spaced out, and more room to put in place the two-tickets-per-athlete rule.
This past weekend, the Long Lines Family Rec Center hosted The Arena Academy Invitational. That took the place of the Council Bluffs Classic, which is normally held that weekend but was canceled this year.
On Tuesday night, SB-L hosted a double dual at the Long Lines Family Rec Center and a few junior varsity matches were held there on Monday.
Sioux Center coach Aaron Schmidt, whose team was part of the first weekend of wrestling at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, said programs are putting in the extra work in order to follow the guidelines and have these tournaments.
"The (wrestlers and coaches) are willing to do whatever they need to do to be able to do what they love to do. If that's put a mask on, use hand sanitizer, they will do it. They have embraced it," Schmidt said. "It takes a village. you take a look around (the Long Lines Family Rec Center), the wrestling community knows what it needs to. We have fans with masks on. We've got tables with hand sanitizer and things to make this all happen.
"It takes way more work and at any time we can say we are not doing that but that's not what we have done."
