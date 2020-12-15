Siouxland high school basketball teams play for sparse crowds due to COVID-19 protocols

Wednesday is the last scheduled day of the proclamation and as of Tuesday afternoon, there was no word on whether the proclamation will be extended or amended for a second time. When Reynolds extended the proclamation last week, it came a day before the deadline was about to hit the first time (Dec. 11).

As athletic directors around the state, along with the IHSAA and IGHSAU, await word on what the next steps are, which could be later this week, they will continue to follow the protocols that Reynolds put in place.

It's different from the summer and fall when there was no proclamation and each school or conference came up with their own policies, which meant teams dealt with different regulations from school to school.

Now everyone has to follow the same protocols, or at least they should be following the rules.