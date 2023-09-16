With the week nearing a close, here are top performances in volleyball, cross country, golf and soccer from around Siouxland, heading into Friday night's football games:

Hannah Burge, jr., Sioux City West volleyball

The Wolverines are off to a surprising 7-0 start after climbing back to a winning record in 2022 at 16-10. Prior to that, West was below .500 for well over a decade. Burge is averaging a team-best two kills per set on .226 efficiency. Through seven matches, the Wolverines have only had to undertake one five-set match and lost only three sets all season thus far.

Tori Walker, jr., Homer volleyball

Walker is averaging four kills per set this season for the Knights and has 123 in total with a superb .224 efficiency. Behind Walker and setter Rylie Harris (224 assist, 48 kills, 23 aces), Homer is 10-2 and on a three-game win streak. In the Knights' most recent victory -- a three-set win over Ponca -- Walker had 24 kills, 10 digs, two aces and a block.

Ashlyn Kovarna, sr., Hinton volleyball

An all-state honorable mention in Class 2A last season for state-qualifying Hinton, Kovarna is among the most prolific setter in 2A, ranking eighth in assists per set at 8.9 and is just decimal points off the pace to be in the top three. The 9-0 Blackhawks are ranked second in a loaded 2A and have plenty of hitters for Kovarna to go to, including top-ranked sophomore hitter Bailey Boeve.

Maddie LaFleur, jr., Heelan volleyball

LaFleur is currently leading the Missouri River Athletic Conference in assists (341) and digs (136) as the Class 3A No. 15 Crusaders have remained among the top in their conference. In Heelan's last match, LaFleur amassed 35 assists in a three-set sweep of SC North, and the junior setter's favorite target ranks among the best attackers in the MRAC as Maliyah Hacker, a junior outside hitter, has a league-best 174 kills. Within the past week, LaFleur went over 1,000 career assists and 500 career digs.

Mya Bunkers, sr., Remsen St. Mary's volleyball

The Hawks had their four-game win streak snapped on Thursday night against Class 2A second-ranked Hinton. But RSM, ranked 11th in 1A, forced extra points in the first set and have recovered after a 1-1 start. Bunkers leads the team in assists (83), digs (44) and aces (17) while also second in kills with 48, four behind leader Claire Schroeder. Among Hawks with more than 10 kill attempts, Bunkers has the best efficiency mark at .223.

Elyse Zwart, jr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley girls' cross country

With a time of 20 minutes, 48.59 seconds at the West Lyon Invitational on Monday, Zwart not only won the varsity girls' race, but did so in convincing fashion by beating the field the nearly a full minute. The runner-up was Mary Schriever of Central Lyon at 21:46.00. She's ranked the 24th-best individual in Class 3A.

Blake Harsma, soph., Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys' golf

Harsma was the city tournament champion in the on Thursday at Whispering Creek Golf Club. Le Mars was the top team with a score of 333, but the SB-L sophomore was medalist with an 18-hold round of 79. Harsma is averaging a team-low 18-hole round of 74.14 this season for the Warriors.

Varun Kadarkaraisamy, sr., Vermillion boys' soccer

The senior leads Class A third-ranked Vermillion this season in goals, and had nine through the team's first four matches as the Tanagers now sit at 6-1 on the season. He was also has three assists over that span and sophomore teammate Ian Job went for eight goals and six assists through four matches. Vermillion was 8-6-1 last season and 4-5-1 the season before that.

Rachel Putze, soph., Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson girls' cross country

Putze won the Woodbury Central Invitational earlier in the week with a time of 21 minutes, 30.45 seconds to easily beat runner-up Ava Long of Hinton (22:28.19). Putze is ranked individually in Class 2A inside the top 15. As a freshman, she took 22nd at state in 2A with a time of 20:21.87.

Brandon Hughes, jr., Spirit Lake boys' cross country

Hughes was a winner in Storm Lake on Tuesday, where he crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 24.30 seconds. Hughes is ranked sixth individually in Class 2A, and may be in line to improve upon last season's 31st-place finish at state in 2A, where he ran a time of 17:19.30.