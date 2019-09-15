Joe Anderson is starting from scratch as he started his collegiate running career on Saturday, but he’s got a pretty good base to build on.
Anderson, who is now a Dordt University freshman, had a memorable senior year at George-Little Rock High School, and because of his accolades, he is the Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 school year.
Anderson’s athletic year started off with a cross country season that was his best. He qualified for the state cross country meet — and that part wasn’t new.
His finish last year, however, was his highest as a cross country runner.
Anderson finished as the Class 2A runner-up in 16 minutes, 22 seconds. It was a four-year progression that started as a 15th-place finish four years ago and even his junior year, Anderson picked up third-place honors.
Sure, Anderson wanted the title last October in Fort Dodge, but that gave him motivation for the spring track and field season.
He wanted a title, and knew that if he kept along the path, he’d have to get there, but the clock was ticking.
Anderson qualified for the state track and field meet in the spring, and knew this was his last chance to earn a first-place medal.
He liked his chances in two different events: The 800-meter dash, the 1,600-meter run and of course, the 3,200-meter dash.
Anderson wound up winning the 1,600 and finished in second place in the 800 to Mustangs teammate Payton Mauldin en route to the Class 1A team title despite having a five-man crew.
“To get everything done, the feeling was just like letting out a big breath,” Andreson said.
Anderson knew there was good competition in the Class 1A two-mile race. He knew that he would have to go meter-for-meter with current Gehlen Catholic senior Will Roder.
Even though Anderson recognized his competition, there was little anonymity. Before that race and the craziness that ensued, both Roder and Anderson said a prayer wishing for good luck and good health for one another.
The sun was shining, and there were bursts of cheers throughout the Drake Stadium crowd.
Both Anderson and Roder were toward the front at the beginning of the race, then the two really started to mark themselves as the ones to beat as the race passed the midway point.
As Anderson and Roder approached the 2,400-meter mark on May 17, both heard the final-lap bell.
That was Roder’s queue to march turn it up to another level, and he crossed the finish line, stopped and threw up his hands in celebration.
Anderson, however, knew there was one lap left despite hearing the bell.
Anderson ran those 400 meters uncontested, and stopped at the finish line to see Roder and nine other runners in sheer confusion.
Anderson was originally ruled the champion, but then after a meeting of state officials, the Iowa High School Athletic Association granted Roder the win due to a miscount and ruled the race a final after seven laps.
The race’s conclusion sparked some conversation all around social media, but there was one voice that stood out among the rest: Anderson.
A day after the 2,800, Anderson posted this message on Twitter: “Being stripped of my first ever State Title hurts a lot don’t get me wrong, but my identity does not come from the trophies that I have won or the ones that have been taken away.
“At the end of the day, it’s not about how we respond when life goes great, it’s about how we respond when bad things happen to us.”
A couple days later, the Iowa High School Athletic Association decided to grant gold medals to Roder as well as Anderson in the 2,800-meter race.
“I’d say the biggest highlight of my senior year was the 2-mile and how God used that as a bigger purpose and eventually getting the medal in the mail,” Anderson said. “It was a sweet cap to everything. I realized how blessed I was to finish my career in an amazing way.”
By the time the state meet rolled around, Anderson had already committed to Dordt. Dordt cross country coach Nate Wolf saw Anderson’s viral message, and knew he landed an athlete that embodies the Defenders’ way.
“I read that, and I thought how I wish I could’ve responded like that in a race. It was one of those things as adults you can see the maturity of him,” Wolf said. “Would I have had that perspective? I hope I would, but until you’re in that moment, you really don’t know.”
“He wanted people to know what his perspective was on it,” Wolf added. “That self-awareness was something that I was really impressed with. Just in general, the humility of ‘this isn’t what my identity is. This doesn’t define me who I am as a runner or a person.’ If he had won outright correctly with everyone running the full race, I don’t think I could’ve been more proud.
Anderson elected not to take his gold medal with him to Sioux Center. He doesn’t mind talking about what happened with his new Defenders teammates, but he’s ready to start a new chapter.
“It’s time to move on to get stuff done at the next level,” Anderson said.
He’s moving on
Anderson is already making some noise at the NAIA level.
Anderson finished seventh overall Saturday at the Herb Blakely Invite with a time of 27:04. He helped the Defenders win the meet at home, and Wolf expects Anderson to make an instant impact on a team that made it to the national meet in 2018.
“It’s hard for freshmen, because they’re trying to figure out where they fit in on the team,” Wolf said. “He’s brought a sense of seriousness and a sense of work ethic. I think he’s fit in really well with that and brought his piece of that.”
Anderson knew that once he arrived on Dordt’s campus, he wasn’t the top dog on the team anymore. He admitted that it took some time to get acclimated to be a role runner and fight for a spot toward the top of the lineup.
“I definitely want to run fast,” Anderson said. “I want to fit in the puzzle. I want to do my role well. I have some big goals.”