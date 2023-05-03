SIOUX CITY -- With a 3-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home on Tuesday, the Sioux City North High School boys' soccer team bounced back from two non-conference losses in its last three games.

And the win keeps North undefeated in Missouri River Athletic Conference play.

North (8-4, 6-0 MRAC) scored its first goal before halftime and proceeded to add two after the intermission on its home field at Leeds Elementary School.

Bishop Heelan also remains unbeaten in conference play, North and Heelan collide on May 9 at Heelan’s Memorial Stadium in the regular season finale for North. Both sides have games prior to then, and Heelan has one afterwards.

Despite the loss, Scott Dickson put forth a nice effort with 23 saves for the Warriors.

Heelan 3, Sioux City West 0: Class 2A third-ranked Heelan kept pace with North as the only undefeated teams in the MRAC by defeating Class 3A No. 15 West at home Tuesday night.

Moises Camberos had two of the three scores for the Crusaders (8-1, 4-0 MRAC). Alejandro Suarez had the other score. George Tsiobanos had an assist and goalie Landon Block made seven saves.

The loss ends a two-game win streak for West (5-5, 3-2).

Sioux City East 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders took the MRAC matchup by scoring seven goals in the first half and tacked on three in the second to score the double-digit win in Council Bluffs.

East (5-6, 2-3 MRC) has now won eight straight games against Jefferson (2-10, 0-6).

Council Bluff Lincoln 4, Le Mars 0: With the win in MRAC play at Le Mars, Lincoln is riding an eight-game win streak into a non-conference showdown against Wes Des Moines Valley this weekend.

The Lynx (9-4, 3-2 MRC) took down Le Mars with four different goal scorers and three assists by Jonathan Amador. Le Mars (6-7, 3-3) goaltender John Andrea mad seven mades.

Girls soccer

Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, Le Mars 0: Liberty Bates scored four times for the Lynx in Council Bluffs as Lincoln made short work of Le Mars in MRAC play.

Le Mars (5-8, 1-4 MRC) got 19 saves by goalie Lexi Hurd, but Lincoln (9-5, 4-1) still managed to pour it on with five goals on each side of halftime.

Sioux City North 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The sides went into halftime scoreless at SB-L, but North found the back of the net twice in the second to take the MRAC contest.

It's the third straight win for North (6-7, 3-1 MRC) in meetings between the sides. SB-L falls to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Sioux City East 3, CB Jefferson 0: Mallory Schroeder, Alexandra Flattery and Isabella Stoos all scored for the Black Raiders on their home field as East cruised to the MRAC win.

East (5-3, 4-1 MRAC) scored all of its goals in the first half, Aliana Nolasco chipped in an assist and the Black Raiders kept the Jefferson (6-6, 1-3) attack at bay as East goalie Kianna VerSteeg made two saves.

Bishop Heelan 9, Sioux City West 0: Heelan stayed unbeated in the MRAC with a road win.

Jada Newberg scored a hat triack for Heelan (8-3, 5-0 MRC). Crusaders' goalie Lauren LaFleur stopped four shots on goal by West (4-6, 2-5).