SIOUXLAND VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sioux County full of top-10 teams

"We are still hopeful and we still have big goals," Veerbeek said. "We are going to get back to work and keep doing the things we need to do to get better. We feel we have the pieces to contend and make another state appearance. It's going to take hard work."

Granstra was an All-State setter last season and has started for Veerbeek since her freshman season but she is now playing in the back row for Northwestern.

Veerbeek knows the new setter at Western Christian well, junior Jaylin VanDyken, who is Veerbeek's niece as is defensive specialist Lydia Van Kley.

VanDyken has 177 assists already as Western Christian is hitting .180 on the season.

"It's neat to have some family out there. We are super happy to have her back, she was gone a year," Veerbeek said. "We just have to find consistency in our system. Once we find consistency, we will be dangerous. We just aren't quite there yet."

Sophomore Stella Winterfeld, who had one kills all of last season, leads the Wolfpack with 69 kills. Senior Sienna Moss has 52 kills and sophomore Abby Verburg has 42 kills. Moss and junior Emma Westphal have 19 and 10 total blocks, respectively.