SIOUXLAND VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sioux County full of top-10 teams

Once again, Sioux County is home to a number of top-10 ranked volleyball teams in Northwest Iowa.
The Sioux County Pizza Ranch volleyball tournament takes place on Saturday at MOC-Floyd Valley and every team at the tournament is ranked - Western Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley, Boyden-Hull, Unity Christian, Sioux Center and Sioux Falls Christian. Western Christian and Sioux Falls Christian are defending state champions.
The Siouxland area also features a Gehlen Catholic team that is ranked and was at the state tournament last season and Newell-Fonda is ranked in Class 1A.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN
As per usual, Western Christian is the defending Class 2A state champion. Also per usual, the Wolfpack is looking to add to the trophy case even though they graduated a talented senior class last season led by Olivia Granstra, Macay Van'tHul, Makenna Kooima, Tori Wynja and Abby and Ally Postma.
However, head coach Tammi Veerbeek had plenty of talent behind those talented starters and the Wolfpack are off to a 5-4 start already, with three of those losses coming at the vaulted Bellevue Tournament and another coming against Class 4A defending state champion Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Western Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A currently.
"We are still hopeful and we still have big goals," Veerbeek said. "We are going to get back to work and keep doing the things we need to do to get better. We feel we have the pieces to contend and make another state appearance. It's going to take hard work."
Granstra was an All-State setter last season and has started for Veerbeek since her freshman season but she is now playing in the back row for Northwestern.
Veerbeek knows the new setter at Western Christian well, junior Jaylin VanDyken, who is Veerbeek's niece as is defensive specialist Lydia Van Kley.
VanDyken has 177 assists already as Western Christian is hitting .180 on the season.
"It's neat to have some family out there. We are super happy to have her back, she was gone a year," Veerbeek said. "We just have to find consistency in our system. Once we find consistency, we will be dangerous. We just aren't quite there yet."
Sophomore Stella Winterfeld, who had one kills all of last season, leads the Wolfpack with 69 kills. Senior Sienna Moss has 52 kills and sophomore Abby Verburg has 42 kills. Moss and junior Emma Westphal have 19 and 10 total blocks, respectively.
In the back row, senior Madison Vis has slid from a defensive specialist role to the libero. She has 86 digs so far this season.
"Madison is the only person we have back from our serve-receive, our primary passers," Veerbeek said.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
Last season the Dutch missed the state tournament, a place MOC-Floyd Valley is usually at. That's motivating MOC-Floyd Valley, which is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A and is 8-0 to start the season. one of those wins is over 4A defending state champion Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
MOC-Floyd Valley only lost one starter from last year's team, which went 26-9.
"They have some real opportunities this season," MOC-Floyd Valley coach Kate Boersma said. "If we are firing and can pass the ball well, we are going to be hard to stop. They have personally come in with the time of unfinished business. They were not happy with how last year ended."
MOC-Floyd Valley's attack is led by Wayne State recruit Jazlin De Haan, who has 79 kills and is hitting .243. Brooklyn Leusink has 40 kills, Leah Hayungs had 34 kills and Taryn Nothem has 30 kills.
Passing wise, the Dutch return their libero and setter. Kiernan Groendyke has 93 digs this season so far and Carla Martinez has 159 assists.
"Carla, I can't say enough about how hard she works to make plays," Boersma said. "She's not the most technically sound setter out there but she makes plays when she is out of position than a lot of setters I have seen as a coach or a player. She gets the ball up in a position where we can attack."
UNITY CHRISTIAN
The Knights had a young team last season and still qualified for the Class 3A state tournament. Unity has only played two matches so far and is 2-0. The Knights are ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.
Once again, Janie and Gracie Schoonhoven are leading the Knights offense as both of them have 15 kills each. Emma Byker has 46 assists. Gracie Schoonhoven also has 18 digs.
Through two matches, Unity has 28 aces as a team and 22 total blocks. Jenna Bouma has eight total blocks.
BOYDEN-HULL
The Comets went 25-10 last season and lost Brooke Zylstra, who was an all-around player for Boyden-Hull.
But the Comets haven't missed a beat, starting off 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A. The Comets already have a win over Sioux Center this season.
Jewel Bergstrom is back to run the offense and she has 107 assists. The Comets offense has been spread out as they are hitting .250. While no one has had the production Zylstra had, three attackers have 30 or more kills, led by Macy Verhoef and Leah Rozeboom, who each have 38 kills. Marissa Pottebaum has 36 kills.
SIOUX CENTER
After a 25-10 season, the Warriors are 9-1 to start the season and ranked No. 12 in Class 3A. The Warriors lone loss so far is to Boyden-Hull.
The Warriors return their setter with Miah Bleeker, who has 167 assists, and their top attacker with Reagan Jansen, a sophomore that has 87 kills. Ayden Den Herder has 32 kills.
Sioux Center did have to replace its libero and Hope Arends has stepped in. She has 81 digs already this season and Willow Bleeker has 51 digs.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC
The Jays went 25-8 last season and made another trip to the state tournament. However, the Jays lost their top attacker with Sydney Livermore, who also ran the 6-2 with Josie Kolbeck, who graduated. The Jays also lost libero Chloe Bunkers.
However, the Jays are 4-2 on the season after an 0-2 start and are ranked No. 8 in Class 1A. One of the losses was to defending Class 2A state champion Western Christian.
The Jays offense has been well-balanced and sophomore Candence Goebel leads the 6-2 with 94 assists. Sophomore Sophie Ruden has 45 assists as the Jays are hitting .268.
Junior Larissa Sitzmann leads the Jays with 45 kills, junior Rylee Schnepf has 37 kills and senior Rachel Langel has 35 kills.
Junior Alyssa Kolbeck leads the back row with 58 digs.
NEWELL-FONDA
The Mustangs went 26-11 last season. That continues a steady progression for Newell-Fonda, which only won 15 matches two seasons ago.
Newell-Fonda is 4-1 to start the season and the only loss is to East Sac County.
Ella Larsen leads the Mustangs offense with 60 kills and Macy Sievers has 47 kills. Sievers has 60 digs and Mary Walker has 58.
The Mustangs have 45 blocks with Larsen leading the team with 17 total blocks.
