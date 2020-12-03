SIOUXLAND WRESTLING PREVIEW: West Sioux, Woodbury Central prepared to make noise in 1A

Klingensmith comes into the season ranked No. 1 at 126 pounds by The Predicament. He's ranked No. 2 by IAwrestle.

"That kid, he's super motivated. As much as you want to go win every year, the lessons he's learned the last three years and the way that's driven him, that's made him a better person and better athletes and that is really impressive," Thomas said. "That's what the sport teaches you. Who are you going to be because of that? It's fed into where he is at this year. Watching him drill, he's at a different level. Everything is feeding into it."

Dennison beat Hinton's Derek Anderson at sectionals last season. Anderson went on to finish third. Dennison, however, fell short at districts.

But Dennison has already started off on a strong note, pinning Sioux Center's Zach Roseboom, who is ranked at 182 in Class 2A.

Thomas said Dennison, who is ranked No. 5 at 182, spent the summer working with Mitchell.