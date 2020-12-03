SIOUXLAND WRESTLING PREVIEW: West Sioux, Woodbury Central prepared to make noise

Last season the Wildcats were without Wade Mitchell, who is now at UNI, after he suffered a knee injury during the football season. The only senior from the team Woodbury Central brought to sectionals was Nate Mohanan.

"As we go through our lineup, I have a hard time thinking many teams can roll out the depth and quality that we have," Woodbury Central coach Jake Thomas said. "We have double-digit guys that should have the mindset of being at state. Do they all make it? Maybe not but we have a lot of guys where the bar should be set at winning a couple of matches at state and being on the podium."

Klingensmith has been high on the podium the last three seasons. As a freshman, Klingensmith finished in third place. Two years ago Klingensmith made the state finals and finished as the runner-up. Last season Klingensmith earned another third-place medal.

Klingensmith comes into the season ranked No. 1 at 126 pounds by The Predicament. He's ranked No. 2 by IAwrestle.

