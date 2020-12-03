SIOUXLAND WRESTLING PREVIEW: West Sioux, Woodbury Central prepared to make noise

For the last few seasons, West Sioux has been making its name known at the Class 1A state dual and traditional tournaments. Last season, despite losing a defending state champion due to injury, Woodbury Central still qualified for the Class 1A state duals.
Now the Falcons and Wildcats both open the season in the Class 1A rankings with deep rosters. West Sioux is ranked No. 3 by both IAwrestle.com and The Predicament. Woodbury Central is No. 7 in The Predicament rankings.
WEST SIOUX
It's been a steady progression for the West Sioux wrestling program since Mark Van Oort got there. Three seasons ago, the Falcons qualified for the 1A state duals for the first time and finished sixth. The last two seasons, West Sioux brought home two third-place dual trophies.
But each of the last two seasons, West Sioux fell just short of its goal of bringing home traditional state trophies. Last season West Sioux finished in fourth.
While Adam Allard graduated, the Falcons still return a deep lineup with some potential surprises at the upperweights.
So once again, the goal is to come home with two top-three trophies this season.
"We've had five state placewinners the last two, three years. It's going to take at least six," Van Oort said. "We continue to talk about building this thing at West Sioux. The future started now and now the only responsibility is to turn this into tradition and we talk bout that within our room and they have bought in and working their tails off.
"I can tell you one thing, it's a lot easier to work hard when you are having fun. The early chemistry that we have on this team is some of the best chemistry that I've seen out of all of the teams I've had the opportunity to work with and that says a lot."
West Sioux started the season on Tuesday with three wins, including one against Class 2A Bishop Heelan.
In those duals, the Falcons once again shined at the lower weight classes, where the team has most of its ranked wrestlers.
Junior Braden Graff will be at 113 pounds again and he is coming off back-to-back third-place finishes at state. He's ranked No. 2 at 113 by both IAwrestle and The Predicament, right behind Underwood's Gable Porter.
Sophomore Mikey Baker went from being a 106-pounder who finished in fifth place all the way up to 132. He's ranked at No. 7.
Junior Cullen Koedam finished in fifth-place at 132 last season and he's bumping up to 145 this season. He opened the season ranked No. 3.
Junior Cameron Clark is a transfer from Mapleton, Illinois, and he slides in at 126 pounds. He's ranked No. 6.
The Falcons also feature junior Drayven Kraft, who has been at the state tournament, at 120 pounds.
At the other lower weights, freshmen Reed Persinger and Preston Providence will be at 106. Sophomore Tyler Kennedy and junior Johnny Ramirez are battled at 138. Freshman Seth Persinger will compete at 152.
"We return a lot of bonafide talent there. Lots of guys that are proven in the varsity lineup. Guys that are seasoned veterans," Van Oort said. "We complement that with guys that have been in the room for three years and gives us good bumps in duals and to rest injuries. When I look at 113 to 152, that will carry clout for us in duals and tournaments."
Junior Carson Lynott survived a 50-pound jump last season and finished the season in third-place at 182 pounds. He suffered a shoulder injury during football but Van Oort said Lynott will be back in the second half of the season.
He is the main veteran at the upperweights but Van Oort still feels comfortable with the wrestlers there.
Sophomore Javier Mora will be at 160 and junior Mikah McVay is at 170. Senior Jeshua Cervantes, who had a breakout season on the football field, is at 195 and has varsity experience. Junior Mario Duenas and Leo Romo are at 220 and Romo had a 3-0 night on Tuesday. Sophomore Ashton McMillan and sophomore Juan Carlos Topete are battling at heavyweight along with freshman Keegan McMillan.
"I look at the big boys and that's probably a place in our room where we have the most competition," Van Oort said. "Talk about having seven to 10 guys that are competing for four weight classes and that's iron sharpening iron. I feel we can win more matches there than we have historically."
WOODBURY CENTRAL
All eyes will be on North Dakota State recruit Beau Klingensmith but the Wildcats have plenty of quality around him to potentially make some noise in 1A this season after being a bit of a surprise into the 1A duals last season.
After Klingensmith, Woodbury Central has four more ranked wrestlers - sophomore Ryder Koele (113), senior Trevor Davis (120), sophomore Max McGill (145) and senior Ty Dennison (182).
Last season the Wildcats were without Wade Mitchell, who is now at UNI, after he suffered a knee injury during the football season. The only senior from the team Woodbury Central brought to sectionals was Nate Mohanan.
"As we go through our lineup, I have a hard time thinking many teams can roll out the depth and quality that we have," Woodbury Central coach Jake Thomas said. "We have double-digit guys that should have the mindset of being at state. Do they all make it? Maybe not but we have a lot of guys where the bar should be set at winning a couple of matches at state and being on the podium."
Klingensmith has been high on the podium the last three seasons. As a freshman, Klingensmith finished in third place. Two years ago Klingensmith made the state finals and finished as the runner-up. Last season Klingensmith earned another third-place medal.
Klingensmith comes into the season ranked No. 1 at 126 pounds by The Predicament. He's ranked No. 2 by IAwrestle.
"That kid, he's super motivated. As much as you want to go win every year, the lessons he's learned the last three years and the way that's driven him, that's made him a better person and better athletes and that is really impressive," Thomas said. "That's what the sport teaches you. Who are you going to be because of that? It's fed into where he is at this year. Watching him drill, he's at a different level. Everything is feeding into it."
Dennison beat Hinton's Derek Anderson at sectionals last season. Anderson went on to finish third. Dennison, however, fell short at districts.
But Dennison has already started off on a strong note, pinning Sioux Center's Zach Roseboom, who is ranked at 182 in Class 2A.
Thomas said Dennison, who is ranked No. 5 at 182, spent the summer working with Mitchell.
"With Ty, it's just about bringing consistency night in and night out. His whole career, he's been a guy that has surprised people," Thomas said. "To Ty's credit, he's always been at 195 and this summer he stapled himself to Wade and they spent a ton of time together. Now Ty is at 182. I am really impressed with how he is moving and fine-tuning. He has a diverse offense for a big guy and he is capable of doing big things."
McGill is ranked No. 6 at 145, Koele is No. 10 at 113 and Davis, who is a transfer from Arkansas, is No. 10 at 120. Senior Brackett Locke picked up a quality win over Akron-Westfield's Jader Briggs on Tuesday as well and is slotted at 132 pounds.
"Trevor is a super nice kid and super respectful. We are excited to have him in the lineup and we are pulling him into the family. I think he will thrive here," Thomas said. "To get that win for Brackett, that was a nice win. Brackett has always had a lot of ability but started wrestling late. I get to see him and Beau attack each other in practice and it's a lot of fun to watch. On Tuesday, Ryder had 16 takedowns and 46 match points on Tuesday. He was really flowing and working on some things. He looked really good.
"Max has a ton of physical ability and is becoming a student of the sport. That kid doesn't have a medium gear. He's all out all of the time. That sophomore class is going to be big for us."
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK
The Lions graduated some talent but bring back a couple of state placewinners, including a state finalist.
In his first season on the varsity roster, Dylan Winkel upset Wyatt Voelker in the state semifinals in Class 2A and wrestled for the 195-pound title. Winkel finished as the runner-up.
Winkel is bumping up to 220 pounds this season and is ranked No. 2 in the class, behind West Liberty's Kobe Simon.
After finishing sixth at 160 last season, senior Kalen Meyer is at No. 2 at 170 pounds.
Senior Josh Riibe is fifth at 195 pounds.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN
The Wolfpack earned a spot in the 1A regional duals last season as Pete DiPol looks to keep building the program.
Western Christian is ranked No. 10 by the Predicament and eighth by IAwrestle. The Wolfpack are led by the two Mulders - Jace and Tristan.
Tristan, a senior, wrestled for a title two seasons ago and finished as a runner-up. Last season Mulder finished in third at 170 pounds. He's ranked No. 1 at 195 by both IAwrestle and The Predicament.
Jace, a sophomore, finished in fifth place at 138 pounds as a freshman. He's ranked third at 152 pounds.
OTHERS
Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson finished seventh at 120 pounds last season and the junior is ranked No. 6 at 132.
As a freshman, Jackson DeWald finished in seventh at 182 pounds. He will stay at that weight and is ranked fourth.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Garrett Sarringer is NO. 9 at 152 and MVAOCOU sophomore Kolby Scott is No. 5 at 170 with Sibley-Ocheydan senior Dahson DeJong No. 8.
OABCIG senior Caine Stenger is No. 7 at 106 in 2A and Sheldon-South O'Brien's Osvaldo Ocampo is No. 4 at 113.
Spirit Lake Park junior Jon Burnette is No. 5 at 120. Ridge View's Zander Ernst is No. 8 at 145. Cherokee's Brenden Fisch is No. 9 at 170. West Lyon's Jordan Ver Meer is No. 7 at 285.
Le Mars senior Colton Hoag is No. 5 at 220 pounds in Class 3A.
