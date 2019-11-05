FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Spencer High School girls cross country team may not have won the Class 3A meet on Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, but there may not have been a team with a closer bond than the Tigers.
Among the seven varsity runners who competed for the Tigers, six of them are related to one another.
Spencer’s team has three sets of sisters: Elisa Fisher and Brenna Fisher, Emma Morey and Jenna Morey, Grace Hamilton and Ivy Hamilton.
The Tigers finished 11th out of 15 teams Saturday in the 3A race and Elisa Fisher led the Tigers with a 17th-place finish as she crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 31 seconds.
The only runner who didn’t have a sister teammate on Saturday was freshman Aliza Edwards, who was the No. 2 runner among the Tigers runners. However, Edwards has a younger sister on the Tigers’ junior varsity roster.
Aliza Edwards earned 52 points, as she finished in 20:50.
Emma Morey was third among the Tigers runners (55 points, 20:56), Grace Hamilton fourth (62, 21:00) and Jenna Morey fifth (64, 21:01) to round out the Spencer scoring. Ivy Hamilton (22:06) and Brenna Fisher (22:53) missed the top-5 team scoring cut.
“We all have a really close bond, and we’re all really excited we have a chance to run with one another,” Elisa Fisher said. “There are some days where some of the pairs are not having it with each other. In the end, we all push each other in practice.
“You have in the back of your mind that your sister is coming for you,” Elisa Fisher added. “But, in the end, it’s just a lot of good sportsmanship.”
Three of them have to act as big sisters, as Elisa Fisher, Jenna Morey and Grace Hamilton are all seniors.
“Us three seniors are definitely some of the bigger leaders on the team and we have a lot of fun with each other,” Elisa Fisher said. “It’s a lot of fun. The sisters, we run with each other all the time, in and out of practice, on and off the course. Some days, it’s kind of weird, because some people don’t realize that we are sisters.”
Elisa Fisher said it’s fun to tell people that there are three sets of sisters on the team. Some people think the two Fishers look like twins, and the elder Fisher smiles when she has to correct them.
It took a couple of minutes for the Tigers to find each other, but once all seven pointed out where each other was, they converged for a bi -sister group hug in front of the chute exit.
The group came together to meet the expectations the coaches set for themselves at the beginning of the season.
Spencer was ranked 15th by IowaRunJumpThrow.com in the preseason, but the Tigers knew they were better than that and proved it by finishing 11th.
“I think it pushes our team to be better because we all push each other respectively in practice,” Elisa Fisher said.