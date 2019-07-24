FORT DODGE, Iowa – Alta-Aurelia will play for a state championship.
Just a year after making their first appearance at the state softball tournament in school history, the Warriors will face top-seeded North Linn (41-4) in the Class 2A championship game at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Alta-Aurelia (22-9), the sixth seed, scored two runs in the first inning and rode strong pitching from senior Abby Kraemer and solid defense to down East Marshall 2-1 in a state semifinal Wednesday at Rogers Sports Complex.
“If you told me back in March that we were going to the championship replacing five starters and four on the infield, I would have laughed at you,” Warriors coach Dave Turnquist said. “We just kept growing and now here we are. We are playing our best game.”
Trailing 2-1, the Mustangs opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a single from Kayla Mommer, but Emma Pfantz popped up her bunt attempt and Warriors senior third baseman Jessica Flaherty was there to catch the ball and throw to first for the double play.
“Once I saw that in the air I knew it,” Flaherty said. “The first base runner doesn’t see it and you just catch her off enough where you can throw her out. This is amazing.”
Kraemer would seal the win with a strikeout of Melinda Puumala setting off a celebration of the team in the pitcher’s circle. The scenario was not unfamiliar to Kraemer, who struck out 11 in the game.
“Honestly, it was overwhelming and I broke down in tears as soon as it happened,” said Kraemer of the win. “In our open gyms in November, coach -- just to put pressure on me -- would say ‘alright this is the game to go to the state championship and you have a 3-2 count and I am going to call a rise ball.’
“That was the scenario. That double play was huge because we didn’t have to face the meaty part of their batting order and it was like coach saw the future.”
Coach Turnquist pointed to a late-season loss to Woodbury Central as a turning point for his team that has propelled to within a win of a state crown.
“We had patience with them all year and then the (Woodbury Central) game was the first time we lost our patience with them for making the same mistakes,” he said. “We had the Storm Lake tournament the next day and it was an awesome tournament. That tournament was what turned it around and they started playing solid.”
Kraemer was dominant in Alta-Aurelia’s 2-0 win Monday over Central Springs, throwing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. She was not quite as sharp on Wednesday, but she made the pitches when she needed to by allowing five hits and stranding six Mustang runners.
“All I did was put faith in my coaches for their pitch calls and they have an intimidating batting order,” Kraemer said. “I aimed low for the ones I needed to and high with my rise ball for the others. I was able to do my job.”
The Warriors loaded the bases in the top of the first inning when Flaherty reached on an error, Kraemer singled to left and Angela Lopez was hit by a pitch. A pop up led to the second out, but Shea Peterson beat out a single just past the pitcher to score Flaherty and courtesy runner Jenna Nielsen came home on a fielding error.
The Mustangs responded with a run in the bottom half of the frame without a hit. Puumala walked to lead off the inning, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI groundout from Reagan McIlrath.
Alta-Aurelia had a chance to tack on some more offense in the third when it loaded the bases thanks to Brittany Turnquist’s hustle. She beat the third baseman to the bag with on a ground ball from Peterson with two outs, but Mallorie Jacobson’s bloop was snagged by shortstop McIlrath to end the threat.
“I never thought two runs in the first inning was going to be the final score for us … but it was a battle and what you expect at state,” coach Turnquist said. “That was a blast.”
Kraemer closed out the bottom of the fifth inning with her 10th strikeout of the game stranding runners on the corners.
“Our defense has been stellar,” coach Turnquist said. “We made one error at regionals and state and that was the first play of the very first game (of regionals).”
East Marshall (32-5), which blanked Ogden 4-0 in Monday’s quarterfinal, entered the game on a 19-game winning streak.