Small ball helps Le Mars Gehlen Catholic beat Remsen St. Mary's

Le MARS, Iowa – It’s been an unusual season, to be sure, for the Le Mars Gehlen Catholic softball team.
The Jays of Coach Tony Gunter – a state tournament qualifier last season – got off to a 4-0 start to a season already shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, a couple of players – including standout pitcher Rylee Schnepf – went into self-quarantine because of concerns over the virus. During that time, Gehlen lost five games in a row but has since rebounded to win three of its next five.
On Wednesday, the Jays (8-7) used small ball to knock off an up-and-coming Remsen St. Mary’s squad, 4-1. Gehlen scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning to upend a team that went into the contest tied for the War Eagle Conference lead.
“We used our short game tonight and sure made it pay off,” Gunter said. “We still leave a lot of people on base, but with Rylee on the mound, if we can score four or five runs I’m feeling pretty good.”
After Tiffany Woerdehoff walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth in a scoreless game, Gunter had his next three hitters lay down bunts. The first resulted in a throwing error and the next two resulted in base hits and two runs.
Chloe Bunkers then smashed a two-run double to deep right-centerfield, giving Schnepf a comfortable 4-0 cushion.
St. Mary’s, now 9-2 on the season, scored a run in the top of the sixth, but Schnepf was pretty much spot on, allowing four hits and striking out five.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs with a lot of people missing, but it’s nice to have everybody back so we can play the game we know,” said Gehlen senior catcher Addison Weber. “We’ve been working a lot on bunting and we knew we had to get the job done so that we could get runners in. We have a lot of confidence in Rylee, we know she’ll get the job done. We put it on her and it’s nice to know we have the defense behind her, but it’s nice to have her back.”
Gunter returned basically his entire lineup from a team that reached the state tournament last season. But because of all that’s been going on, there’s been an air of uncertainty surrounding the current Jays team.
“We started out 4-0 and then we lost players to the quarantine and had a lineup that changed every day,” Gunter said. “We muddled through it but we knew when we got them back and got the rust knocked off we might be pretty good.
“All of these girls were at state last year and knew what it took to win four games to get to state, so pressure shouldn’t be a problem. We still see a little bit of it because they are young high school gets, but if we get past that we will be OK.”
Both teams had scoring opportunities before Gehlen finally broke through. The Jays stranded five baserunners in the first two innings while St. Mary’s left a couple on in both the third and fourth frames.
“They got baserunners on in that inning (fourth) and we have a young team and didn’t react very well,” St. Mary’s Coach Monte Harpenau said. “Our young girls have been good and the older girls have stepped up for us. Pitching and defense wins games and our offense has come to life usually late in games.”
Five of St. Mary’s nine wins are by two runs or less and a team with just one senior on its roster has put together an outstanding season.
Until Wednesday, the Hawks’ only loss in their first 10 games was to MMCRU, which it will host in a first-round regional contest on Monday.
St. Mary’s, which closes the regular season with a non-conference game at Sibley-Ocheyedan, finished 8-2 in the War Eagle. Akron-Westfield was also 8-2 in the league and South O’Brien is 7-2 with one conference game remaining.
Gehlen collected nine hits off St. Mary’s eighth-grader Marina Cronin, who’s been the pitcher of record in all 11 games. Weber and Bunkers finished with two hits apiece.
Brittany Johnson had a double and single for St. Mary’s, while Ashley Willman – the only senior on the roster – drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Gehlen plays a regular-season finale at second-ranked Newell-Fonda on Friday before opening tournament play at home against Woodbury Central Monday.
