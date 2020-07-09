Small ball helps Le Mars Gehlen Catholic beat Remsen St. Mary's

St. Mary’s, now 9-2 on the season, scored a run in the top of the sixth, but Schnepf was pretty much spot on, allowing four hits and striking out five.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs with a lot of people missing, but it’s nice to have everybody back so we can play the game we know,” said Gehlen senior catcher Addison Weber. “We’ve been working a lot on bunting and we knew we had to get the job done so that we could get runners in. We have a lot of confidence in Rylee, we know she’ll get the job done. We put it on her and it’s nice to know we have the defense behind her, but it’s nice to have her back.”

Gunter returned basically his entire lineup from a team that reached the state tournament last season. But because of all that’s been going on, there’s been an air of uncertainty surrounding the current Jays team.

“We started out 4-0 and then we lost players to the quarantine and had a lineup that changed every day,” Gunter said. “We muddled through it but we knew when we got them back and got the rust knocked off we might be pretty good.