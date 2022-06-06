All-Missouri River Conference soccer teams announced

All-Missouri River soccer teams announced

SIOUX CITY – The All-Missouri River Conference boys and girls soccer teams were announced by the conference Tuesday morning.

East led all teams with five members on the first team. Sophomore forward David Ochoa, senior midfielder Jacob Schoeder, sophomore defender Jack Conlon, senior defender Rodrigo Ochoa and senior goalkeeper Yoseth Valiente all made first team for the Black Raiders.

Two more East players made second team as sophomore Beni Puelele and junior Antonio Araujo were named to the team. Emanuel Moreno and Diego Alfarez were also named to the honorable mention team.

North had the most players selected across the first, second and honorable mention teams, with 12 players total mentioned. The four first team athletes were juniors Michael Avery, Jack Lloyd and Luke Soldati, joined by sophomore Isaac Rogel.

North’s second team mentions were juniors Germeda Mideso and Sakariye Mahamed. The Stars also had five honorable mention members; George Gilbertson, Jared Magana, Ahmed Yusuf, Kadin Schager and Jhoan Sampedro.

Bishop Heelan and West had the same number of first and second team members with both schools having two players on each team. Heelan’s first team members are junior Alejandro Suarez and freshman Sergio Mijangos. West’s first team members are seniors Brian Sanchez and Oscar Perez.

Heelan sophomores Alejandro Gonzalez and George Tsiobanos were named to second team. Stan Sibrian, Teddy Saltzman, Evan Schultz and Moises Camberos were honorable mentions.

Senior Wilson Santos and junior Bryan Taracena were second team all-conference for West. Gabe Olivarez, Emilliano Perez and Julian Garcia were all honorable mentions.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Carlos Rodriguez and Henry Eckhoff were second team members. Braulio Gonzalez and Scott Dickson were honorable mentions for the Warriors.

Le Mars’ lone member was named to the second team. Freshman Jovany Kabongo was named a second team forward.

Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Grannt Parrott was named to the second team.

On the girls side, Bishop Heelan, Council Bluffs Lincoln and West had three members each on the first team. Heelan’s freshman Trelyn White, junior Lauryn Peck and junior Liz de los Santos were first team. West had senior Emma Smallcomb, senior Bella Leon and senior Alondra Zermena on first team while Lincoln had Hanna Schimmer, Jazmin Martinez Rangel and Paige Bracker on first team.

West’s second team members are seniors Adriel Schultzen and Eneyda Vasquez and freshman Daniela Raya. Heelan’s second team members were seniors Mia Conley and Gracie Rooney.

East had two first team athletes, Alex Flattery and Naveah James. Their second team athlete is Cami Graves.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Dani Rondriguez is a first team all-conference midfielder. Le Mars’ Zoe Wittkop and North’s Kailynn Thiele were named to the second team.

Heelan’s honorable mentions are Lauren LaFleur, Kate Maly, Maddie Gengler and Marin Frazee. West had three athletes named as honorable mentions, Emely Vargas, Monica Cheron and Barielle Wagner. East had two honorable mentions with Mallory Schroeder and Isabella Sloos.

North had five members on the honorable mention list. Alicia Cortez, Sydney Rexius, Rachel Noble, Maddie Kelley and Leybi Rogel were honorable mentions. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Sophie Loffswold was also honorable mention.

Council Bluffs Jefferson’s Camryn Hosick was first team goalie and Lexi Smith and Trinity Minor were second team.

