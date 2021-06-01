BOYS STATE SOCCER: Western Christian wins 2-0; Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls 4-1

Bailey Baccam needed to prepare his penalty kick Tuesday just like it was any other kick.

Baccam, who plays for the Western Christian High School boys soccer team, did just that during the second half.

Baccam scored a penalty kick that made the score 2-0 midway through the half, and the Wolfpack needed that as an insurance goal to beat North Fayette Valley by that same score during the Class 1A state boys soccer tournament played in Des Moines.

The Wolfpack were working the field on another scoring opportunity when Bacacm saw an opening through the NFV defenders.

His opening closed quickly, and Baccam got taken out right before he could take a shot. He wanted to keep the play going, but NFV had other thoughts.

The officiating crew called the defender for a foul, and Baccam had to prepare himself both physically and mentally for a penalty shot.

Baccam came into Tuesday’s match with 20 goals. Scoring the ball wasn’t new to him, and to be fair, neither was shooting a penalty kick. He had six of those entering the state tournament.

So, Baccam went up there and did what he normally does.