BOYS STATE SOCCER: Western Christian wins 2-0; Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls 4-1

Bailey Baccam needed to prepare his penalty kick Tuesday just like it was any other kick.
Baccam, who plays for the Western Christian High School boys soccer team, did just that during the second half.
Baccam scored a penalty kick that made the score 2-0 midway through the half, and the Wolfpack needed that as an insurance goal to beat North Fayette Valley by that same score during the Class 1A state boys soccer tournament played in Des Moines.
The Wolfpack were working the field on another scoring opportunity when Bacacm saw an opening through the NFV defenders.
His opening closed quickly, and Baccam got taken out right before he could take a shot. He wanted to keep the play going, but NFV had other thoughts.
The officiating crew called the defender for a foul, and Baccam had to prepare himself both physically and mentally for a penalty shot.
Baccam came into Tuesday’s match with 20 goals. Scoring the ball wasn’t new to him, and to be fair, neither was shooting a penalty kick. He had six of those entering the state tournament.
So, Baccam went up there and did what he normally does.
“I knew that I had to step up and stay calm and put it away for us,” Baccam said. “It’s difficult. But, what pretty much goes through my head is to have good placement and beat the keeper. It’s more of a guessing game, a mental game, for the keeper. I tried to stay calm.”
In fact, Baccam scored both goals for the Wolfpack. They’ll advance to face West Liberty in a semifinal on Thursday.
Baccam’s first goal came in the 58th minute.
There, the Wolfpack and the TigerHawks were scrambling for the ball. The ball was on the Wolfpack’s end, and they attempted a couple shots, but the TigerHawks’ defense kept the ball away from the net.
The ball found Baccam after those couple of tries, and Baccam found the back of the net to put the Wolfpack ahead.
Baccam admitted that his team was nervous up until that point.
“Everyone realized that we deserved to be here,” Baccam said. “We’re good enough to do things here.”
During the first half, both the Wolfpack and TigerHawks were simply figuring things out.
For starters, the grass on the James W. Cownie Soccer Complex was thick, and the Wolfpack wasn’t used to that.
So, Western Christian adjusted with their kicks, making sure a kick wouldn’t be too short or too long for NFV to steal it.
Wolfpack coach Sou Baccam thought the Wolfpack were playing well during the first half, though.
“We had to fight extra hard to keep our possessions,” Baccam said. “I think we controlled a lot of the first half. I think they were just getting a feel for us. Their defense, they played higher than what we typically see. We had some good attacks.”
BONDURANT-FARRAR 4, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 1: The Bluejays scored all four of their goals Tuesday afternoon during the second half.
The Warriors led 1-0 at halftime.
Bluejays freshman Titus Cram scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half, then added two more in the final 20 minutes of play.
SB-L’s lone goal came from David Clausen in the first half. He scored with 26 minutes, 42 seconds remaining before halftime.
The Warriors end the season at 16-5.