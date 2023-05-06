SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Some assistant coaches couldn't watch as Eban Avalos lined up for a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the South Sioux City High School boys' Class B District 3 final.

The tension was palpable as the junior forward waited to take the kick.

Still, Eban Avalos' shot slid past Crete goaltender Jesse Avalos for the game's only score as third-ranked South Sioux City advanced to the Class B state tournament for a 1-0 win at South Sioux City High School on Saturday over No. 14 Crete.

"It was a lot of pressure, but I had to finish it for this team to advance," said the SSC junior goal-scorer about lining up for his penalty kick. "It's very mental. There are a lot of battles that everyone has, but you have to get through it.

"We all love each other. There's lots of respect here. It's all been worth it."

The state tournament will be at Morrison Stadium on the campus of Creighton University. SSC (14-3) will be the No. 5 seed and take on fourth-seeded Schuyler (14-2) in the state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

The win is another chapter in the program's storied history.

Since 2000, SSC has now qualified for state a dozen times.

"When the clock got to zero, I was just like, 'We did this as a team, pushed the whole 80 minutes, and Eban just hit a perfect PK,' that's what got us to state," said sophomore midfielder Greco Alvarez.

Most recently, South Sioux City last made it to state in 2021, won the whole thing in 2018 and was a Class B runner-up in 2017.

"The emotions were high," said SSC head coach Erick Galvan. "We knew Crete was going to give us a battle. They're a program that's similar to ours. They're very skilled and technical. But at this level, skill doesn't dictate the game. Hard work does.

"I don't think there's another team in the state that works as hard as we do."

Galvan was among the less anxious staff members leading up to the PK.

"I knew Eban was going to put it in the back of the net," said the SSC head coach. "We practiced that yesterday and told them to take it like it was a game, and he finished it."

Before 2018, SSC was a state champion in 2013, so the team hopes there's a trend in the making with bringing home a title every five seasons.

Despite giving up the PK, Jesse Avalos was superb in goal for Crete. As was SSC goalie Christian Brarajs, but the Crete net-minder faced many more shots on goal than his South Sioux City counterpart.

SSC peppered the Crete net with 23 shots (13 on goal), while Crete managed just seven (two on goal).

Moreover, the SSC back line, led by senior Diego Herrera and juniors Roman Garcia and Luis Manzo, did a fine job protecting Barajas. Reserve defender Eddie Vargas, one of six seniors on the roster, also made timely stops of Crete (11-7) runs.

"Our defensive backs have been really solid throughout the season," Galvan said. "The more we shoot, eventually, one has to go in. In previous games, we've possessed the ball but haven't taken shots. Today, we tried to tell the boys to let it loose, and the goals will come.

"This is just another step in what we want to accomplish."

Eban Avalos, among other SSC players, had multiple chances to put another goal on the scoreboard but were either stymied by Jesse Avalos or just missed their target.

"We just had to keep our composure and not let (Crete) get on our half," said Eban Avalos.

Regardless, Eban Avalos put the one in that mattered, and getting to the state tournament has been the team's primary goal since the start of the season when the team would meet every day at 5:30 a.m. to run.

Galvan estimates the team ran over 100 miles over the first eight weeks of practice.

"Those (workouts) were tough physically and mentally," said Alvarez. "Those brought us together because we were all sacrificing our mornings and sleep to be there with each other.

"This year, everyone's attitude changed. We're all in this together. We all wanted to work together with the same goal, to make it to state."