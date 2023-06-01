DES MOINES — JD Petitt needed a shot at redemption and made the most of it.

After 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime left the sides tied, the second-seeded Western Christian High School boys soccer team's junior goaltender stopped sixth-seeded Iowa City Regina's 10th penalty kick to send the Wolfpack into the Class 1A state title game for the third consecutive season.

For Western Christian, it'll go down as a 2-1 win, with the victors getting the winning score via a 9-8 penalty kick advantage.

The Wolfpack are back after a pair of runner-up efforts the last two springs.

"J.D. played a fantastic game. He was huge for us," said Western Christian head coach Sao Baccam.

Thursday's win didn't come with some desperation, though.

It took a header by junior center-back Aidan Ouwinga off a Miles Baccam corner kick in the 76th minute for the Mustangs to pull even with the Regals.

"We told Aidan, 'Just get up there,'" Sou Baccam said. "We just wanted to bring the house and get a good opportunity at the goal."

Regina put a lot of defensive resources into surrounding Miles Baccam, which forced the Western Christian offense to flow elsewhere. Not to be denied, the junior midfielder had a hand in the game-tying score.

"We kind move Miles around a little bit because teams know who he is from being down here the last couple of years, and see if we can get him different looks, whether it's scoring or setting something up," said coach Sao Baccum, Miles' father, said.

Western Christian (14-2) fell behind in the 18th minute when Jack Hoover stunned Petitt with a powerful left-footed shot from well beyond the box that snuck inside the bottom right corner of the net.

"That was a tough shot right off the post," coach Baccam said. "There's nothing (Pettit) could've really done about that one."

For Hoover, it was his third state tournament goal for Regina (18-5), but not enough, as the Wolfpack completed the comeback.

Close Western Christian's JD Petitt (1) celebrates after making a save during a shootout to win the match against, Iowa City Regina, 2-1(9-8 PKs) in an IHSAA Class 1A soccer tournament semifinal match, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the James Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines. Iowa City Regina's Evan Loening (31) goes up for a header during the first overtime period of an IHSAA Class 1A soccer tournament semifinal match, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the James Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines. Western Christian players after defeating Iowa City Regina, 2-1(9-8 PKs) in an IHSAA Class 1A soccer tournament semifinal match, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the James Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines. Western Christian's JD Petitt (1) celebrates with his teammates aftermaking a save during a shootout to win the match against, Iowa City Regina, 2-1(9-8 PKs) in an IHSAA Class 1A soccer tournament semifinal match, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the James Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines. The Wolfpack put more and more pressure on the Regals as the game went on before pulling even.

In the first half, the Regals put twice as many shots on goal (four to two) as Western Christian, but the Wolfpack put two on target in the second half to Regina's one, including the one Wolfpack shot that mattered -- the off of Ouwinga's head.

Regina reverted to a more defensive game plan once the lead was in hand and did control portions of the 20 minutes between the two overtime periods that went back and forth, but neither team could push a goal across in the extra sessions.

"The first half (Regina) made us uncomfortable," said Sao Baccam. "They did a good job possessing the ball, and we did a lot of chasing. But in the second half, we put a little more pressure on them, and they were playing a little conservatively, being up a goal.

"We just kept chipping away and chipping away. We knew if we kept pressure on them, something good would happen."

Broken down into best-of-five portions, the PK session didn't start well for Western Christian, but Pettit made sure it ended well.

The Wolfpack's first try sailed above the post, putting Western Chrisitan in a precarious spot after Regina made its first two tries.

On the third round of kicks, Pettit stopped Regina's Will Lipsius to give the Wolfpack a chance to pull even again.

Pettit made five saves in regulation and one between the two 10-minute overtimes. Regina goalie Dylan Vittetoe made six saves in regulation and one in the extra sessions.

After the initial miss, Miles Baccam, Ouwinga, Uchan Harberts and Laremy Schreurs converted to set up another best-of-five round of PKs, in which the Mustangs went 5-for-5, and Pettit stopped a Matt Colony attempt on Regina's 10th PK.

The second PK session for Western Christian was led off by Kalen Hartbecke and Noah Hilbrands, which set up Kolby Heemskerk, Teague VerVelde and Barret Bleeker to close out the Regals and send the Wolfpack back into the title game.

Hilbrands and Heemskerk's shots both hit Vittetoe's mitts but were powerful enough that it didn't matter.

"It feels good," coach Baccam said. "Obviously, we've been on the short end of the stick in the championship games. I'm proud of the guys."