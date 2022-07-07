Dakota Valley boys soccer to launch program under Eddie Vongsiprasom

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Eddie Vongsiprasom has been waiting for this new opportunity for a while now.

The new Dakota Valley High School boys soccer coach has been eager to start up a program like the Panthers are getting ready to do this fall, and he hopes to emulate the same type of success that the Panthers girls have shown in their first few years.

Vongsiprasom said on Wednesday he hopes to have 20 to 25 student-athletes out for soccer when the Panthers make their program debut Aug. 27 at Freeman Academy.

“I think the bar is not as far as wins and losses,” Vongsiprasom said. “It’s more about getting players out. I think the first thing is laying the foundation. A lot of people think success is about wins and losses, but this year, I think it would be a success if we get 22, 23 players out, so we could have a JV and varsity team.

“I think once we get the word out, I think people will take notice of Dakota Valley boys soccer,” Vongsiprasom added.

According to Vongsiprasom, the Panthers had 11 players come out for an open meet-and-greet last week at Dakota Valley.

Among those 11 interested players, eight of them were in seventh and eighth grade. It’s more common that junior high athletes compete at the varsity level in South Dakota, and Vongsiprasom said that will be the case to start the season.

He said that he’s encouraged at what he saw in the meet-and-greet when they played and said the future is bright.

“I have to remember that I’m dealing with kids, and they have a life outside with soccer,” Vongsiprasom said. “At DV, I think it’ll be more of a task understanding an age difference. With their being seventh graders and eighth graders, they’re not going to be as mature as high school players. They’ll be going up against high school players, and you have to gauge their maturity and their understanding of the game as well.”

Vongsiprasom hopes that the boys program can go on the same trajectory as the girls program has had the last couple years.

Dakota Valley’s girls soccer team went to the Class A championship match, where it lost to West Central at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

While the Panthers didn’t win that match, the girls and coaches were encouraged by the progress everyone had made over the last few years.

Before last season, Dakota Valley had never won more than five games in a season.

The Panthers most successful season before their runner-up campaign last season came in 2020, when they went 5-5-3.

Vongsiprasom was an assistant coach under head coach Jesse Castillo over the last four seasons. He saw the hard work the girls put in to earn the second-place trophy in Class A.

Now as Vongsiprasom prepares to be the head coach for the DV boys, he hopes they can follow the same path.

“I’m super proud of the girls to where they’re at,” Vongsiprasom said. “Working and learning under Jesse was great. He’s a great mentor and he’s my best friend. I see the boys trending that way soon. I don’t know how soon, but we’re bound for success. We have a great strength and conditioning program, great success from the community and parents. They have everything they need to be successful.”

Vongsiprasom has been involved with soccer for over 18 years. He started as an assistant over at South Sioux City, working with the boys soccer team.

Vongsiprasom has also coached various club and recreational soccer teams.

This is Vongsiprasom’s second head coaching experience. After Castillo stepped away at North for nine years, Vongsiprasom took over the Stars girls program.

Vongsiprasom is also the 2017 River-Cade FootGolf Tournament champion.