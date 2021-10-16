Dakota Valley girls fall to West Central in Class A title game

SIOUX FALLS — The downside with Cinderella stories is that eventually, the clock will always hit midnight.

The Dakota Valley High School girls soccer team had its record-breaking season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, as the Panthers lost to No. 1 ranked West Central by a 2-1 score in the Class A state championship game.

West Central’s victory gives the Trojans five of the past six Class A state titles.

“This is something that I am going to remember,” Panthers coach Jesse Castillo said. “I’ve become addicted to winning a lot, and we want to be back. We know what it's like now. The next time that we make it back, it’s going to be more experienced.”

The Trojans struck early, taking a 1-0 lead with a goal from senior Rylee Haldeman, in the game’s sixth minute.

The Panthers nearly tied it up around the 30-minute mark, but missed their first shot on goal, as it sailed left its mark. West Central attempted four more shots in the first half, but none of them went in.

In the 30th minute, the Trojans nearly scored two separate times. At 10:55, Dakota Valley goalie Ivey Winckler earned her second save of the game on a West Central shot, and 25 seconds later, the Trojans nearly scored again, but the ball sailed high over the goalpost as the crowd groaned in frustation.

At halftime, the score was still 1-0 in favor of West Central.

In the 67th minute of the game, Dakota Valley tied the game up on a penalty kick from freshman Emma Deacon, a kick that came after a Trojans’ player was called for a handball. That goal seemed to energize the Dakota Valley crowd as the clock ticked down toward the end of the game.

“We keep grinding,” Castillo said. “ We kept grinding, and there was some time there where we possessed the ball, and we played a lot of the game on our half. We knew that was going to happen. If you keep knocking and knocking, you’re going to get an opportunity.”

But the Trojans struck back in the 76th minute as Haldeman scored again to put West Central up, 2-1.

When the clock hit zero, the West Central players jubilantly swarmed the field, as the program added yet another piece of hardware to its already crowded trophy case. The Trojans finished their season with a 13-1-1 overall record.

“They’re aggressive. They definitely are,” Panthers senior Brooke Carlson said. “They’re probably one of the most aggressive in the conference and the state even, obviously. Their parents and support is insane and overwhelming at times, and their goalie is a fantastic goalie.

“They control the middle and hardly even let us pass the middle of the field half the time. They’re a great team, and I’m grateful to be able to play against them.”

The loss brought an end to the high school careers of Dakota Valley’s strong senior class, a group that were eighth graders when the program first began back in 2017.

For the first two seasons, the Panthers did not win a single game, so it meant a for the players who had been through the team's lean years to be able to end their time together fighting for a state championship.

“I think that we pushed ourselves all season very, very hard,” senior Izzy Linden said. “I’m proud that we got here. Yes, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but as a senior I think this was a working season. We worked hard this season, and we deserved to be here.”

For her efforts against the Trojans, Linden was named as the Defensive Player of the Game.

According to Castillo and Linden, Dakota Valley still has plenty of hope for the future, thanks to young players like Deacon, along with sophomores Peyton Tritz and Ashlyn Stusse.

“Our team is just going to go up from here,” Linden said. “Definitely. I believe in us. Yeah, we lose a lot of seniors, but I know they can keep fighting.”

The Panthers will lose six seniors to graduation before the start of next year, including Linden, Carlson, Winckler, leading scorer Grace Bass, Rylee Rosenquist, and midfielder Kacey McCabe.

But even with all of those losses, the graduating players and Castillo are confident that this team could be back in the state title game sooner rather than later.

“I think today for the first 15 minutes, the nerves, the anxiousness, all the anxiety, it got the better of us. We were kind of flat-footed and stunned a little bit, but you know what, we’re going to bounce back.”

Dakota Valley ends its season with a 10-4-3 overall record.

