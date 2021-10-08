Dakota Valley girls soccer hope to keep state title hopes alive

NORTH SIOUX CITY — It’s been a historic season for the Dakota Valley girls soccer team.

With a win on Saturday, the Panthers would earn their spot in the Class A state championship match — a place that seemed unimaginable just a few years ago.

Dakota Valley faces Tea Area at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tea Area High School in a state semifinal match.

Last season, the Panthers made it to the playoffs, but fell in the first round to Sioux Falls Christian. This time around, they have a chance to win the whole thing.

At 9-3-3 overall, the Panthers are in the midst of the winningest season in the program’s young history, and after a 1-0 win over Groton this past Tuesday in the state quarterfinal round, the team is headed to the state semifinal for the first time ever.

For head coach Jesse Castillo, who has helmed the program since its inception back in 2017, this is the season he has been waiting for.

The Panthers are led on offense by a core group of seniors, including leading scorer Grace Bass, who has 10 goals and 23 total points on the season, and goalkeeper Ivey Winckler, who is the state’s Class A leader in saves, with 129.

“This is a young group, but the leadership has been very key because they’ve been with us for five years,” Castillo said. “I think the core young group plays year round, or they focused a lot on their skills in the offseason. Really, the biggest key for us was offseason development.

“They did a lot of one-on-one trainings, group trainings, stuff like that. So they got touches on the ball, and when you do that, you get that muscle memory, and they get that experience. That was big.”

The team’s six seniors were in eighth grade when the program first became sanctioned five seasons ago, and have watched as the Panthers have gone from being a perpetual underdog to a team with a legitimate shot at raising a state title trophy.

“Eighth grade it was like, ‘We’re going to come out, we’re going to have fun, we’re going to do whatever we can,” Bass said. “Now we come out, we go for the win, and we don’t take a loss for anything.”

On the field this season, the Panthers have been hard to stop. With Winckler guarding the goal, the squad has outscored the competition 28-9, while shutting out their opponents nine separate times.

That success, and their five years together, has turned the team into a ‘family.’

“Playing together for so long, we’re all kind of sticking together,” Bass said. “We’re more of a family than anything. It all kind of works together, and we all know how each other plays and what each other’s roles are. We all just kind of fit together.”

With five years under their belt, Winckler is confident that the team can push its way through to the title game.

“I’m very confident in us,,” Winckler said. “Because I know that we have been working hard for it for the past five years, and I know that everybody that is new has been working hard, because they’ve been seeing us do it for the past five years, and they want to help us there.”

It won’t be an easy task. To get to the championship, which will be played on Oct. 16 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, the Panthers will have to beat Tea, which comes in with a 7-2-5 record.

Dakota Valley beat Tea by a 2-1 score on Sept. 28, and battled to a 2-2 draw back on Aug. 13.

“They’re a tough team,” Castillo said. “They’re well-coached, and year to year, West Central and Tea, for the last six years, are the top two programs that are runner-up-champion. It’s time for someone to knock them out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0