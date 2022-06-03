‘Enjoy the process’: Wolfpack return to 1A Championship

DES MOINES – When the Western Christian Wolfpack returned to Des Moines for the state soccer tournament, there was a sense of pressure to get back to the level the team was at in 2021, when they were in the championship match.

The pressure has subsided as the Wolfpack defeated West Liberty 3-0 to return to the 1A championship match Friday afternoon at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

“The guys have put in a tremendous amount of work this season and in the offseason,” head coach Sou Baccam said. “It feels good. I knew a lot of pressure was on us because we were at the championship game last year so the pressure is lifted a little bit. We just got to come out now and perform.”

The Wolkfpack went scoreless in the first half, but Baccam didn’t want to change things up too much. He knew West Liberty wasn’t playing very many reserves, and in the Des Moines heat, he wanted to take advantage of that.

“I knew if we put a lot of pressure on them, we could just wear them down and that's what eventually happened,” Baccam said. “We got one to go and then it seemed like the guys were pretty good after that. The nerves were there a little bit. We had a PK (penalty kick) opportunity right away in the second half, but they stopped it, and we just kept grinding it out.”

The Wolfpack broke through in the second half when Miles Baccam gets a free kick past the West Liberty goalie. Miles scored a second goal from a Uchan Harberts pass and Jeremiah Kredit sealed the win with a goal with 4:30 to play.

The key for the Wolfpack over the last two seasons, including Friday’s win, is to get enjoy the game and enjoy your teammates.

“We've always just said come out for soccer and have fun with your teammates,” Sou Baccam said. “This year comes a little bit of expectations since we did make it to the championship game last year, but the guys have accepted that, all of it, and we're doing a good job right now.”

And having 11 seniors with that experience from last year’s championship match helps the Wolfpack get ready for a moment like this. Sou Baccam said the team treated this a business trip, with the job to get where they are now, another state championship match.

“I told the team to go out and celebrate tonight a little bit, but then we got we still got work to do,” Sou Baccam said. “Enjoy the process, because this doesn't happen all the time, to make it to as far as we have right now. But we're just going to go out there and see if we make some noise in the championship.”

As for Western Christian opponent, Assumption, they are hot off back-to-back upset victories. The Knights entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed. They defeated North Fayette Valley 2-1 in the quarterfinals Wednesday and upset No. 2 Beckman Catholic 2-0 Friday afternoon to make the championship.

(Assumption) Used to be in Class 2A, so that's going to be tough,” Sou Baccam said. “They have a lot of experience down here, but anything can happen really on a soccer pitch. We're just going to go out there and, again, enjoy the process. I know my assistant coach, Cody, will dive into the scouting reports tonight and he really enjoys that and does a great job. So we'll get some information on them tonight.”

The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Field 6 at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. Win or loss, the main goal for Sou Baccam and the Western Christian boys soccer program is to enjoy each moment.

“The guys came out, just to have fun, that's the main thing,” Sou Baccam said. “The main thing is when they come through our program, they can learn a little bit about soccer, have fun and hang out with their teammates.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0