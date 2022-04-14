Girls soccer: Sioux City East wins in double overtime over West

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls soccer team came away with a 4-3 double-overtime win on Thursday at Riverside Field.
The Black Raiders started out the match with a 3-0 lead, but West senior Emma Smallcomb tied the match with three goals of her own in less than three minutes.
Alex Flattery scored the first two goals for East, while Mallory Schroeder also scored a goal for the Black Raiders.
After Flattery scored those two goals, she was in goal during the second half. It was the first time she had played goalkeeper since she was 10 years old. Flattery is in her sophomore season.
Black Raiders senior Lily Cote scored the golden goal with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in double overtime.
She created an opening for herself near the middle of the field about 25 yards from her team's goal, and used her left foot to shoot it past West goalkeeper Eneyda Vazquez.
"It felt really good," Cote said. "Playing defense, I was able to see the field. I was really excited about it. My left foot, my team knows. We all work so hard. I've been practicing those shots."
This story will be updated.
