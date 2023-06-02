DES MOINES — The Bishop Heelan High School girls' soccer team wasn't going to be denied a spot in the Class 1A state championship.

The seventh-seeded Crusaders pounded on top of second-seeded Davenport Assumption early in Friday's semifinal game and wound up cliching a spot in Saturday's title game with a 4-1 victory over the Knights at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

Heelan (17-3) will play fourth-seeded Gilbert for the championship at noon on Field 6 on Saturday.

At least by seeding, both teams claimed a spot in the championship with upsets over 1A's top two seeds. Gilbert (14-5) took out top-seeded Des Moines Christian by a final 1-0 final on Friday.

Sophomore Trelyn White scored twice.

After Heelan took a 3-0 lead into halftime, White was fouled trying to get an angle on the Assumption goal along the end line within the first minute of the second half. She then drilled the penalty kick down the middle. Assumption's Madelyn Nigey got her gloves on it as she dove past it to her right, but White had more than enough power her shot to carry it over the goal line.

White's first goal opened the game's scoring in the 15th minute. Senior midfielder Jada Newberg did a nice job of shieling the defender from the ball on a Heelan throw-in, and found White for the score.

Heelan took a 2-0 when senior midfiedler Lauryn Peck drove in a pass by freshman Reese Bleeker. Bleeker's assist led Peck in open space in front of the goal, and Peck beat Assumption goaltender with a powerful blast to the top right corner.

Peck scoring again in the 37th minute.

That came when Addison Kuehl delivered a perfectly-placed corner kick to set up Peck. Kuehl, a senior midfielder, made it over the top of the Assumption defense with her kick, and landed on the right foot of Peck, who drove it into the open net.

Assumption (14-4) scored on a Dru Dorsey penalty kick after Heather Jondle was fouled inside the box when Jondle collided with Gengler as both tried to simultaneously gain possession on an Assumption through ball.

Although Dorsey was able to slide the PK past Heelan keeper Lauren LaFleur, the Crusaders' senior net-minder was otherwise excellent in goal, and the back line superb in protecting her.