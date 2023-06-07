The Class 1A state champion Bishop Heelan girls' soccer team was awarded with seven first team all-conference selections, the Missouri River Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday.

Heelan closed the season with a 18-3 record, winning the MRAC with a 7-0 mark in league play en route to claiming the 1A title.

The Crusaders also won the MRAC on the boys side. The Heelan boys went 14-3 and qualified for the 2A state tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines after it won the conference crown in finishing the MRAC slate unbeaten.

Trelyn White, who was named captain of the girls' 1A all-state tournament team last week, was a first team forward. The sophomore finished the season with a conference-leading 33 goals with eight assists. White had four goals over the three games at the state tournament.

She was joined on the first team by seniors Jada Newberg (foward), Lauryn Peck and Brooklyn Stanley (midfielder). Sioux City West freshman Jaida Douch also got a first team nod as a forward.

White, Newberg and Peck were also recognized as all-district players for the West region of Class 1A.

Over her three-year varsity career, Newberg tallied 51 varsity goals. She had 28 goals and seven assists. Peck finished her senior season with 19 goals and 15 assists.

As it did throughout the season, Heelan's back line dominated.

Seniors Maddie Gengler, Liz de los Santos and Marin Frazee were named first team defenders and senior goaltender Lauren LaFleur was the first team keeper. LeFleur was named to the all-state tournament team last week with White, Newberg and Peck.

The Crusaders allowed just one goal over their final 12 games en route to the state championship. Heelan scored 95 goals as a team to finish with a plus-81 goal differential.

Sioux City East junior Alex Flattery and Le Mars junior Makena Kramer were second team forwards on the girls' squad. They were joined by SC West's Emily Vargas, Heelan freshman Reese Bleeker and SC East's Mallory Schroeder in the midfield.

The girls' second team back line included SC East's Jordyn Wilson, among others from the Council Bluffs schools within the MRAC.

Heelan led the boys' first team with forward Sergio Mijangos, a sophomore, senior midfielder Alejandro Suarez and junior defender George Tsiobanos.

Mijangos led Heelan with 10 goals on the season.

Junior Beni Puelele of SC East and senior Michael Avery of SC North were both first team forwards on the boys' team.

Avery ended with the school record for goals in a season with 22 and tied the North program mark for most career goals with 38.

Midfielders Le Mars sophomore Jovany Kabongo was named to the boys' first team midfield slong with junior Isaac Rogel of SC North. Kabongo finished the 2023 season with 16 goals, second-most in the MRAC to Avery.

SC East junior Jack Conlon and senior Luke Soldati SC North were named boys' first team defenderes with SC North junior Caleb Gross getting the nod as first team goaltender.

Second team fowards on the boys' team included freshman Charly Perez Rojas of SC West, senior Gebrewahid Mekonnen of SC North and Le Mars junior Ben Martin.

The boys' second team midfielders are senior Jack Lloyd of SC North, Sergeatnt Bluff-Luton senior Dylan Schaap and Heelan's Andres Gonzalez, a sophomore, and Alex Gonzalez, a junior.

Senior Antonio Sibrian of Heelan, SC West senior Ryan Taracena, SC North senior Jared Magana and junior Mauricio Vallegas of SC East were named defenders on the second team and Heelan sophomore Landon Block was the keeper for the second unit.

Here is the complete all-conference boys and girls teams from the Missouri River Athletic Conference:

Boys soccer

First team

Forwards -- Sergio Mijangos, soph., Heelan; Beni Puelele, jr., SC East; Irving Cruz, soph. CB Lincoln; Michael Avery, sr., SC North

Midfielders -- Alejandro Suarez, sr., Heelan; Jovany Kabongo, soph., Le Mars; Jonathon Amador, soph., CB Lincoln; Isaac Rogel, jr., SC North

Defenderes -- George Tsiobanos, jr., Heelan; Jack Conlon, jr., SC East; Logan Vargas, jr., CB Lincoln; Luke Soldati, sr., SC North

Goalkeeper -- Caleb Gross, jr., SC North

Second team

Forwards -- Charly Perez Rojas, fr., SC West; Julian Jimenez, jr., CB Lincoln; Gebrewahid Mekonnen, sr., SC North; Ben Martin, jr., Le Mars

Midfielders -- Jack Lloyd, sr., SC North; Dylan Schaap, sr., SB-L; Andres Gonzalez, soph., Heelan; Alex Gonzalez, jr., Heelan

Defenders -- Antonio Sibrian, sr., Heelan; Ryan Taracena, sr., SC West; Jared Magana, sr., SC north; Mauricio Vallegas, jr., SC East

Goalkeeper -- Landon Block, soph., Heelan

Honorable mentions

Forwards -- Diego Alferez, jr., SC East; Jacob Borrall, so., SC East; Brian Ledesman, sr., CB Lincoln

Midfielders -- Konnor Parrott, soph., CB Lincoln; Antonio Araujo, sr., Heelan; Jhoan Sampedro, sr., SC North; Braulio Gonzalez, soph., SB-L; Logan Larsen, sr., CB Jefferson

Defenders -- Shane Sanderson, sr., Heelan; Grant Parrott, soph., CB Lincoln; Alex Nelson, sr., SC North; Elijah Dougherty, sr., Le Mars; Avery Herfel, sr., SB-L; Mayson Kramer, fr., CB Jefferson

Goalkeeper -- Carlos Andrade, jr., CB Lincoln; Ivan Arreola, sr., SC East; Scott Dickson, jr., SB-L

Girls soccer

First team

Fowards -- Trelyn White, soph., Heelan; Jaida Douch, fresh., SC West; Liberty Bates, jr., CB Lincoln; Jada Newberg, sr., Heelan

Midfielders -- Lauryn Peck, sr., Heelan; Jaxmin Martinez Rangel, sr., CB Lincoln; Alli Smith, jr., CB Lincoln; Brooklyn Stanldey, jr., Heelan

Defenders -- Maddie Gengler, soph., Heelan; Liz De los Santos, sr., Heelan; Trista Baker, sr., CB Lincoln; Marin Frazee, sr., Heelan

Goalkeeper -- Lauren LaFleur, sr., Heelan

Second team

Forwards -- Ale Flattery, jr., SC East; Zoe Wittkop, jr., Le Mars; Makena Kramer, soph., CB Jefferson; Aubree McCumber, soph., CB Lincoln

Midfielders -- Emily Vargas, soph., SC West; Reese Bleeker, fr., Heelan; Jenna Pane, sr., CB Jefferson; Grace Strong, jr., CB Jefferson; Mallory Schroeder, soph., SC East

Defenders -- Trinity Minor, sr., CB Jefferson; Jordyn Wilson, fr., SC East; Megan Elam, sr., CB Lincoln; Lexy Mayo, jr., CB Lincoln

Goalkeeper -- Savanna Vanderwerf, jr., CB Lincoln

Honorable mentions

SC North -- Sydney Rexius, sr.; Maddie Kelley, sr.; Hanna Mogensen, sr.; Kailynn Thiele, jr.; Natalie Rasmussen, jr.

CB Jefferson -- Taryn Grant, jr.; Haley Allen, sr.; Camryn Hosick, soph.

SB-L -- Sophie Loffswold, sr.; Sophia Karras, sr.; Carley Rooney, fr.

SC West -- Jaycee Smith, soph.; Monique Cortez, soph.; Alondra Zermeno, sr.

SC East -- Mariah Morrow, sr.; Addisen Nordgren, jr.

Heelan -- Nyla Jochum, sr.

Le Mars -- Onalisa Vander Sluis, jr.