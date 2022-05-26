Heelan girls soccer headed to state with 7-1 win over Western Christian

SIOUX CITY – For the third consecutive season, the Bishop Heelan Crusader girls soccer team is state bound.

Four first half goals and seven total gave Bishop Heelan a 7-1 win over Western Christian Thursday night at Bishop Heelan Memorial Field in Sioux City.

Western Christian entered Thursday undefeated and had given up two goals all season long. That changed when they ran into the top-seed in region one.

“Our mindset going in was to worry about ourselves,” Heelan coach Shawns Mansfield said. “If we do the things that we can do, we can play with everybody, and that was our mindset. We knew they were a good team. If you face anytime that hasn’t lost a game and they know how to win and we had to prepare for that.”

Things were knotted up for 22 minutes to start the game, but a goal from Brooklyn Stanley broke the ice, and Gracie Rooney added a second goal two minutes later and the flood gates were open.

“Our coach always tells us that all it takes is one goal, so once we get one we just keep going for more and we don’t back down,” senior Mia Conley said. “We just put up a fight the whole time.”

Jada Newberg scored her first of two goals with nine minutes left in the first half and with less than two minutes left in the half, Addison Kuehl got involved in the scoring.

Less than six minutes into the second half, both Newberg and Kuehl booted their second goals of the game. Stanley scored her second of the game with 23 minutes remaining.

“The most important thing in this game was their desire to finish, their desire to get back to the state tournament,” Mansfield said. “That’s something they wanted to do, something they’ve been working on all year and it really showed today. Their togetherness and their willingness to work for each other and not just as individuals, but as a team and it showed today.”

Western Christian got on the board at the midway point of the second half when a Heelan handball in the penalty box gave the Wolfpack an opportunity at a free kick. Sierra Nielsen got the shot past Heelan goalkeeper Lauren LaFleur and the Wolfpack avoided the shutout.

The final 20 minutes went without a goal, but the Crusaders had done more than enough.

Bishop Heelan will play in the 1A state tournament starting Tuesday, May 31. Their first round opponent is to be determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0