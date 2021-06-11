History made: Class 1A soccer final featured first all-woman referee crew

Between the four of them, the referee crew had more than 60 years of officiating experience. Phillips is the least experienced of the four, and said that she was honored to be asked to take part.

“Sarah and Kelly have worked with (Dunn) for many years, and I regard them as the three top refs,” Phillips said. “Honestly, I don’t know how I got in on it. I was very excited to know that she thought enough of me to ask me to be what I assume as one of the top refs in the state.”

Phillips said that she was scheduled to attend a wedding, but changed her plans once she was invited to be a part of the history-making crew.

“We had plans to go, and then I got this invite and I backed out of it,” Phillips said. “I understood the magnitude of what we were going to do with being the first all female crew reffing in Iowa in a boys final.”

The game itself went smoothly, according to both Dunn and Phillips. Before the game, Dunn said that Burlington Notre Dame coach John Wagner expressed his excitement when he saw that the four of them would be officiating his team’s game, which the Nikes eventually won, 4-1, over the Wolfpack.