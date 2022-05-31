IGHSAU Soccer: Heelan falls to Nevada in quarterfinals

Bishop Heelan girls’ soccer, competing in its third straight state tournament, fell to Nevada 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A tournament Tuesday morning at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

A second half goal off a rebound for Nevada was the difference in the game.

“One of their girls broke through and we were able to track her down and the ball was kind of bouncing around in the goal,” Heelan head coach Shawn Mansfield said. “I felt like we had it covered pretty well and they kind of kind of caught a lucky break and were able to punch it in on the rebound.”

Heelan scored 27 goals over the three games leading into state, but couldn’t break through Tuesday afternoon.

“Girls worked really hard to put in the effort. I felt like we had a few more opportunities, scoring opportunities in the game than they had,” Mansfield said. “We needed to, probably, take advantage of some of our corner kicks and just catch a break and could have been probably a different result.”

And while the Crusaders were unable to get on the board Wednesday, it wasn’t for a lack of opportunity.

“We definitely put in the effort and it's gratifying to be at state tournament, but also, you want to do well at the state tournament, that's what we’re looking to do,” Mansfield said.

The Crusaders had a successful season nonetheless, winning eight straight and 13 of their last 14 games entering the state tournament. In their last nine games of the season, Bishop Heelan outscored their opponents 50-3.

“Overall, this has been a fantastic season for these girls to get back to the state tournament again, after making the state tournament last year,” Mansfield said. “It shows the desire, determination to get back here, and unfortunately the result isn't what we would have liked or expected.”

With the loss, the Crusaders say farewell to a strong senior class that has seen the state tournament three times in four years. The two captains, Gracie Rooney and Mia Conley, have made their impact on the program.

"Gracie Rooney was part of our foundation and an essential mid,” Mansfield said. “A lot of things went through Gracie and she was able to send balls through and set up offense to Mia Conley and freshmen Trelyn White Those two girls just lead by example. They showed up every day and they played hard.”

There is also a lot to look forward to for the Crusaders, who will return their leading scorer and goalie next season. This season may not have ended the way the Crusaders hoped, but the future is bright, Mansfield said.

“Coming into next year, there should be some confidence with the way we ended with scoring 27 goals to giving up only one and opportunities were there again today,” Mansfield said. “We just couldn't finish and the confidence hopefully will be there for next year to go for another run.”

