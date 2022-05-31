IHSGAU Soccer: Spencer falls in state tournament

DES MOINES – The Spencer girls soccer team was hot coming into the state tournament, winning four straight matches by 10 or more goals, but the magic ran dry at the state tournament.

Spencer fell to Xavier 3-1 Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament.

Cedar Rapids Xavier scored first as Mary Clare Bean booted one in assisted by Eden Campbell in the 19th minute. Spencer didn’t take long to respond, as Alexa Johnson scored a minute later to tie the game.

Xaiver was still able to take the lead into the half as Jaleah Klein scored with 10 minutes left in the half to give the Saints the intermission lead.

Nearly halfway through the second half, Xavier tallied an insurance goal as Mary Kate Moeder, assisted by Brielle Bastian, put one more shot in the back of the net.

Spencer came into the state tournament with five straight wins of 10 or more goals, including a 10-0 win over Le Mars in the region championship. The Tigers' Alexa Johnson tallied 57 goals in her final season with Spencer. Senior Brooke Moser added 22 goals.

Spencer will return a handful of strong performers from this season, including sophomore Aubrie Stell in goal.

