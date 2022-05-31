IHSGAU Soccer: Spencer loses in state tournament quarterfinals

DES MOINES – The Spencer girls soccer team was hot coming into the state tournament, winning four straight matches by 10 or more goals, but the magic ran dry at the state tournament.

Spencer fell to Xavier 3-1 Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament.

Cedar Rapids Xavier scored first as Mary Clare Bean booted one in assisted by Eden Campbell in the 19th minute. Spencer didn’t take long to respond, as Alexa Johnson scored a minute later to tie the game.

Xaiver was still able to take the lead into the half as Jaleah Klein scored with 10 minutes left in the half to give the Saints the intermission lead.

"I thought we had a good effort," head coach John Hansel said. "We can't complain about the effort. We created some really good chances. We probably looked like the better team for most of the game. I think they had four chances and finished three and we just we had a lot more than that but only finished the one."

Nearly halfway through the second half, Xavier tallied an insurance goal as Mary Kate Moeder, assisted by Brielle Bastian, put one more shot in the back of the net.

Spencer came into the state tournament with five straight wins of 10 or more goals, including a 10-0 win over Le Mars in the region championship. The Tigers' Alexa Johnson tallied 57 goals in her final season with Spencer. Senior Brooke Moser added 22 goals.

"I coached the senior group since seventh grade, so it's hard to see them go," Hansel said. "They really need to pass on a legacy to the underclassmen that they've kind of built by themselves. We've had three of our seniors started as freshmen and started every year. They're just good leaders and they work hard and they're good models for what our program was to be."

Spencer will return a handful of strong performers from this season, including sophomore Aubrie Stell in goal.

