BOYS PREP SOCCER

Josue Martinez, Edwin Garibay score goals in Sioux City East boys soccer win over Bishop Heelan

Heelan vs East soccer

Heelan's Cesar DeLeon kicks the ball away from East's Edwin Garibay during Bishop Heelan vs Sioux City East soccer action in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — After a tough weekend in Des Moines, the East High School boys soccer team was looking to get back in the win column.

The Black Raiders knew it was going to be a defensive battle against Bishop Heelan on Tuesday at Memorial Field, and they wound up with a 2-0 road win over the Crusaders.

“We decided that we didn’t want to lose this game,” said senior Josue Mendoza, who scored the go-ahead goal in the second half. “We didn’t want to lose it more than they did.”

PHOTOS: East vs Heelan soccer

Martinez and Edwin Garibay scored the two goals for the Black Raiders, both in the second half.

Martinez’s goal came first with 19 minutes, 4 seconds left in the match. Rodrigo Ochoa got the ball out wide, and he crossed the ball toward Martinez on the outside of his foot.

Martinez took a brief touch, and in the corner of his eye, he saw an opening. He saw that Heelan goalkeeper Max Delaney was in the middle of the goal, so Martinez shot the ball in the lower left-hand corner to put the Black Raiders on the board.

“I didn’t connect with it very well, but I still put it in the bottom left corner,” Martinez said. “I saw that side was open, and they gave me a bunch of space right there.”

Then, Garibay doubled the Black Raiders’ lead with 8:06 left in the match.

Garibay earned his goal after he stumbled for a second. He received a nice pass from the left side of the pitch, and fired it past Delaney for his second goal of the season.

“I was ready to keep my eye on the ball, and tapped it in,” Garibay said. “You just have to lift up your head and go for it.”

