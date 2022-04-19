Josue Martinez, Edwin Garibay score goals in Sioux City East boys soccer win over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — After a tough weekend in Des Moines, the East High School boys soccer team was looking to get back in the win column.
The Black Raiders knew it was going to be a defensive battle against Bishop Heelan on Tuesday at Memorial Field, and they wound up with a 2-0 road win over the Crusaders.
“We decided that we didn’t want to lose this game,” said senior Josue Mendoza, who scored the go-ahead goal in the second half. “We didn’t want to lose it more than they did.”
Martinez and Edwin Garibay scored the two goals for the Black Raiders, both in the second half.
Martinez’s goal came first with 19 minutes, 4 seconds left in the match. Rodrigo Ochoa got the ball out wide, and he crossed the ball toward Martinez on the outside of his foot.
Martinez took a brief touch, and in the corner of his eye, he saw an opening. He saw that Heelan goalkeeper Max Delaney was in the middle of the goal, so Martinez shot the ball in the lower left-hand corner to put the Black Raiders on the board.
People are also reading…
- Racism, dead penguins and retaliation: Why a Wisconsin zoo lost its only Black zookeepers
- Iowa high school athletic director resigns after inappropriate student conduct
- Friday shooting in Morningside sends one to hospital
- 2-vehicle collision near Odebolt kills Kansas woman
- Residents receive no warning before being kicked out of Council Bluffs apartment building
- Shane Lantz column: Thank you and goodbye, Iowa
- Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings
- Omaha house where Warren Buffett started his business is hitting the market
- CF Industries complains about railroad shipment limits in Iowa, other states
- OABCIG's Cooper DeJean ready to help Hawkeyes in multiple ways
- Cherokee man wins $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize
- Leonard Gill, Siouxland landfill owner, philanthropist, dies at 87
- BOYS BASKETBALL: Trevor Alfredson takes over Sioux City North, Matt Hahn to lead Bishop Heelan
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- States with the most electric vehicles
“I didn’t connect with it very well, but I still put it in the bottom left corner,” Martinez said. “I saw that side was open, and they gave me a bunch of space right there.”
Then, Garibay doubled the Black Raiders’ lead with 8:06 left in the match.
Garibay earned his goal after he stumbled for a second. He received a nice pass from the left side of the pitch, and fired it past Delaney for his second goal of the season.
“I was ready to keep my eye on the ball, and tapped it in,” Garibay said. “You just have to lift up your head and go for it.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.