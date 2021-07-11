JOURNAL BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bailey Baccam leads Western Christian to state championship match

When Bailey Baccam stepped onto the field this season for the Western Christian boys’ soccer team, fans, coaches, and teammates didn’t have to worry.
No matter what, Baccam was going to steer the Wolfpack in the right direction.
Baccam had an outstanding senior season for Western Christian, finishing his high school career with a team-high 24 goals, 58 points, 10 assists, and 75 shots on goal, while helping lead the team to its first state tournament appearance since 2009.
The Wolfpack made it all the way to the Class 1A state title game this season, where they lost to Burlington Notre Dame, 4-1.
For his efforts on the pitch in 2021, Baccam has been selected the Journal’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“Bailey had a fantastic year this year, and he is such a great leader for our team,” Western Christian coach Sou Baccam said. “We didn’t know what to expect with missing the year last year. We didn’t know, and he took that leadership role and he embraced it. It was almost like having a coach on the field while we were playing.”
The younger Baccam came into this season knowing that he would have to step into a leadership position for the Wolfpack, but due to the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he quickly had to transition from the quiet sophomore that he was in 2019, to being the team's go-to player on the field, and in the locker room.
Luckily, he had a pretty good role model for the job.
Bailey’s older brother Kobi Baccam, who now plays football at Northwestern College, was a star junior and the emotional leader of the team for the Wolfpack in 2019, while also leading the team in goals.
With Kobi just down the road at college, Bailey Baccam sought his older brother’s advice quite often.
“I saw how he would lead the team, even as underclassmen and everything,” Bailey Baccam said. “I looked to him for advice on how I should try to help the team out a little bit. He was a big help, and being close to home helped me too with a lot of that. Kind of knowing what he would do in a situation, so I could try to replicate that a little bit, it helped me a lot.”
When he was a sophomore, Bailey Baccam admits that it was a challenge to play behind the Wolfpack's talented group of upperclassmen. He was used to being the best player on every team he was a part of, and to be relegated to a supporting role took a bit of getting used to.
This year though, Bailey Baccam returned to the starring spot, and exceeded even his own expectations.
“Playing behind that class was definitely a little different for me, always kind of being the big player for a team,” Bailey Baccam said. “To win a bunch of these things wasn’t even on my mind. I was just hoping for a lot of team success and with some of these coming to me, it feels kind of nice to be recognized for some of it.”
Bailey, who will play soccer next year at Northwestern, recognizes the significance of what he and his team accomplished this year in making the program’s first state tournament appearance in 12 years.
While they didn’t accomplish their ultimate goal of bringing home Western Christian’s first soccer state title, Baccam is still plenty proud of what he and the Wolfpack managed to do in 2021.
“It means a lot," Baccam said. "One of my main goals was just to get Western to state again, and to just kind of not even kind of think about any of these individual awards. To be getting them is kind of crazy. It’s a huge honor.”