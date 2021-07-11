JOURNAL BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bailey Baccam leads Western Christian to state championship match

Luckily, he had a pretty good role model for the job.

Bailey’s older brother Kobi Baccam, who now plays football at Northwestern College, was a star junior and the emotional leader of the team for the Wolfpack in 2019, while also leading the team in goals.

With Kobi just down the road at college, Bailey Baccam sought his older brother’s advice quite often.

“I saw how he would lead the team, even as underclassmen and everything,” Bailey Baccam said. “I looked to him for advice on how I should try to help the team out a little bit. He was a big help, and being close to home helped me too with a lot of that. Kind of knowing what he would do in a situation, so I could try to replicate that a little bit, it helped me a lot.”

When he was a sophomore, Bailey Baccam admits that it was a challenge to play behind the Wolfpack's talented group of upperclassmen. He was used to being the best player on every team he was a part of, and to be relegated to a supporting role took a bit of getting used to.

This year though, Bailey Baccam returned to the starring spot, and exceeded even his own expectations.