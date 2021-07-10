JOURNAL CO-SOCCER COACHES OF THE YEAR: Fuentes leads West back to state, Gonzalez bows out with NSAA appearance

“For one, it was great to see all the support that we had out there that day from alumni, from current students to staff,” Fuentes said. “I think it was huge for the entire West side to see the work that was put in by the boys during the season, and being able to celebrate that with the fans after the game.

“I think it's big for all of our feeder schools, for our middle school, for upcoming players, to be able to look at the banners on the wall because we've got five other banners on that wall between 2010 to 2015,” Fuentes added.

Before the season started, Fuentes was unsure of what West was capable of doing. The Wolverines went 9-8 two years before, and the expectations weren’t really that high.

“A majority of those guys were new, so I was very unsure what we were capable of,” Fuentes said. “I didn't know what we were looking at. I knew a few of the players, but just didn't know how they would mesh together as a group.”

Gonzalez goes out with state berth

Lupe Gonzalez and South Sioux soccer are synonymous.

So, it’s fitting that Gonzalez retired by leading the Cardinals to one last state berth.