JOURNAL GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spencer's Alexa Johnson boosts Tigers energy

John Hansel never expected Alexa Johnson to have the type of season she was going to have in 2021.

Hansel, the coach for the Spencer High School girls soccer coach, decided to move Johnson from the defender line up to the striking line.

She had scored 14 goals as a freshman from the left defender position, and Hansel knew that Johnson had enough speed to be able to be a potent scorer.

Hansel was right.

Johnson scored 54 goals throughout the season that ended at the IGHSAU tournament. The Tigers junior was second among all Iowa scorers, only trailing Waverly-Shell Rock’s Kenzie Roling (76).

Johnson’s high-scoring season earned her The Journal’s girls soccer Player of the Year award for the 2021 season.

Fast forward to this season, and Johnson got off to a hot start.

Johnson scored eight goals — yes, eight — during the Tigers’ season opener against Spirit Lake.

“It just looked kind of effortless, I guess,” Hansel said. “It looked like she, maybe, wasn't as solid as she had been in some other games, but she still was producing. So, it was really interesting to see that.”