Lauryn Peck scores winning goal for Bishop Heelan in Senior Night victory

In the final games of the regular season, the Bishop Heelan girls soccer team is finally hitting its stride.
The Crusaders had a rough start to the year, as the team dropped six of its first eight games. But over the past few weeks, Heelan has turned its season around, with four wins in the past five games. On Tuesday night at Memorial Field, the Crusaders finished off their home schedule in winning fashion, with a 1-0 win over Sioux City North.
The game’s lone goal came at the 29:12 mark of the second period, as sophomore Lauryn Peck hit the ball into the net, with an assist from senior Ellie Gengler.
With the victory, Heelan improved its record to 6-7 overall, and 5-1 in conference play.
Not bad for a team that started the season 0-4.
“I think we struggled a little bit with our schedule, and getting organized,” head coach Shawn Mansfield said. “Playing a real tough schedule early was hard on us, and dealing with injuries and bumps and bruises. Now, we’re getting toward the latter part of the year and we’re starting to heal some people up.”
Coming into Tuesday, North had won two straight games. and had an 8-4 overall record, but the Stars had no answer for the Crusaders' defense on Heelan’s Senior Night. The two teams went into halftime with a 0-0 tie, before Peck eventually scored the only goal of the night.
Like every other team in Iowa, the Crusaders’ players came into the season without having played in nearly two years. After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, Heelan’s players were essentially asked to play catch-up early in 2021.
This year's senior leaders were only sophomores the last time they took the pitch, and it took awhile for Heelan's players to learn how to play as a cohesive unit.
“It definitely was an adjustment,” Gengler said. “I think it was hard for a lot of us taking two years off, especially with conditioning, and finding the chemistry between us as players. It affected I think our first couple games, but we just continued to work hard in practice, work together really well, and find our strengths and our weaknesses.”
Gengler is the team’s leading scorer this year with five goals and 13 total points. After losing out on her junior season, a win on Senior Night was especially meaningful.
“It was just great to come out here as a team and play our hardest, especially to get the win on senior night,” Gengler said. “It really just means a lot just to see our team work together like that, especially with regionals coming up. It showed how much potential we have, and was great momentum coming into districts.”
While the team’s overall record is not eye-popping, Mansfield said that he has plenty of confidence for the Crusaders headed into the postseason.
Over the past five games, Heelan has outscored its opponents by a 14-7 margin, with the bulk of those opposing goals coming in the team’s 6-2 loss to Lewis Central on May 3.
“Our record doesn’t really matter right now, so to speak,” Mansfield said. “We have a playoff game no matter what, and that is what we’ve been building for. I’ve been preaching to the girls that wins and losses aren’t the most important thing right now, it’s how you play the game. We need to practice well these next two weeks, gear up for that playoff run, and get some kids healthy.”
According to Gengler, the team's 6-7 overall record is misleading. With 12 state tournament appearances in the past 15 years, Heelan has a long history on the state's big stage, and she is certain that they have the skills to do it yet again.
“I think it doesn’t show the true talent and skill that we have on this team, but once we make our run in districts, I think they will start to see what Heelan soccer really is," Gengler said. "I’m excited to see what our team can do, and continue that streak of going to state for the third time in a row. We really can make a difference, and can really make a fight in districts this year.”
Bishop Heelan will finish the regular season on May 24, at St. Albert, and the Class 1A regional tournament will kick off on May 26.
With the loss, North falls to 8-5 overall, and 3-2 in conference play. The Stars will play again on Friday, against Sioux City East.