Lauryn Peck scores winning goal for Bishop Heelan in Senior Night victory

While the team’s overall record is not eye-popping, Mansfield said that he has plenty of confidence for the Crusaders headed into the postseason.

Over the past five games, Heelan has outscored its opponents by a 14-7 margin, with the bulk of those opposing goals coming in the team’s 6-2 loss to Lewis Central on May 3.

“Our record doesn’t really matter right now, so to speak,” Mansfield said. “We have a playoff game no matter what, and that is what we’ve been building for. I’ve been preaching to the girls that wins and losses aren’t the most important thing right now, it’s how you play the game. We need to practice well these next two weeks, gear up for that playoff run, and get some kids healthy.”

According to Gengler, the team's 6-7 overall record is misleading. With 12 state tournament appearances in the past 15 years, Heelan has a long history on the state's big stage, and she is certain that they have the skills to do it yet again.