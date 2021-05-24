Lewis Central boys soccer beats Sioux City North, 1-0, in double-overtime playoff thriller

SIOUX CITY — Ricky Azpeitia requested his North High School boys soccer players do one thing once they got home Monday night: Remember the good things that happened with the season, even though it ended on their home pitch.
The Stars were seeded second in their substate bracket heading into Monday’s match against Lewis Central, but Titans junior Colton Costello scored the golden goal with less than two minutes remaining in overtime to shock the Stars, 1-0, at Leeds Field.
“We’re a little shocked; we thought we had a really good opportunity,” Azpeitia said. “The boys played their heart out, we just got a little unlucky a couple of times. I can’t downplay them, they’re aggressive and I wish them the best of luck.”
The Stars had maintained possession of the ball during most of the second overtime period, but the Titans found an opening in their opponent’s defense. Costello fired the ball from about 30 yards out past North goalkeeper Caleb Cross.
That goal came with 1 minute, 40 seconds left to play before the teams had to decide the winner over penalty kicks.
Costello doesn’t remember anything about the goal he scored, but he won’t forget about a tightly-contested match like one on Monday.
“I got the ball in the middle of the field, I got a touch with my left foot, and I took the shot,” Costello said. “I didn’t even know if it went in at first, but I saw the reaction from everybody, and I figured that it went in.”
After Costello scored the match’s lone goal, he and his team stormed over to the crowd to celebrate advancing to Wednesday’s state-qualifying match against Sioux City West.
“It was intense,” Costello said. “They pretty much were down our throats. We just worked them in the overtime, and we came out on top.”
The Wolverines had a stressful match, too, but they won that on penalty kicks, and beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 3-2.
Costello came into the match leading the Titans with 16 goals, and he added one more to send the Titans to the substate final against the Wolverines.
The match earlier in the season between the Titans and Stars was a tight one, but the Stars won that April 15 match 1-0, which was also played at Leeds Field.
The difference between the two matches, according to Costello, was that the Titans learned to keep the ball out wider.
Costello didn’t like how bumpy the Leeds Field grass surface was, so he made it a point to he and his teammates to avoid those spots.
“Moving the ball from the midfield wasn’t going to work,” Costello said. “We put a lot of balls direct and over the top.”
Cross had seven saves, including a couple during the first half when the Titans had open chances. He deflected the first shot, then while on the ground, he caught the second Titans attempt.
Cross walked off the pitch holding back tears, but fortunately for Cross, the Stars goalkeeper has three more years left of eligibility.
“We have a great future with him,” Azpeitia said. “He’s a very knowledgeable soccer player. He’s very active all the time. We still have a good three years with him.”
Before Costello hit the shot that won it, the Stars had a few chances to put the ball through the net.
Beshanena Gutema had a close opportunity with 11:52 left in regulation. Gutema got a quick pass from the center, and then he touched the ball a couple times before he aimed high to try to shoot above Kyle Gappa.
Gappa jumped up and caught the ball.
With 1 second left in regulation, the Stars attempted a corner kick where a couple players in red-and-navy kits had chances to kick headers into the goal.
Then, in the first overtime,
“We had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t get them to go in,” Azpeitia said. “We had a lot of good passing, but I just think sometimes we hesitated a little bit. So, hopefully, the kids learn. We have a very young team. We lose five talented guys, but we have a great future ahead.”
The Stars took 12 shots on goal.