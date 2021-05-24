Lewis Central boys soccer beats Sioux City North, 1-0, in double-overtime playoff thriller

SIOUX CITY — Ricky Azpeitia requested his North High School boys soccer players do one thing once they got home Monday night: Remember the good things that happened with the season, even though it ended on their home pitch.

The Stars were seeded second in their substate bracket heading into Monday’s match against Lewis Central, but Titans junior Colton Costello scored the golden goal with less than two minutes remaining in overtime to shock the Stars, 1-0, at Leeds Field.

“We’re a little shocked; we thought we had a really good opportunity,” Azpeitia said. “The boys played their heart out, we just got a little unlucky a couple of times. I can’t downplay them, they’re aggressive and I wish them the best of luck.”

The Stars had maintained possession of the ball during most of the second overtime period, but the Titans found an opening in their opponent’s defense. Costello fired the ball from about 30 yards out past North goalkeeper Caleb Cross.

That goal came with 1 minute, 40 seconds left to play before the teams had to decide the winner over penalty kicks.

Costello doesn’t remember anything about the goal he scored, but he won’t forget about a tightly-contested match like one on Monday.