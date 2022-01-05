METRO FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Bishop Heelan's Ellie Gengler makes smooth transition to Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Ellie Gengler knew her high school experience was going to prepare her for college.

The Bishop Heelan High School grad also knew that she wanted to play two sports in college, soccer and softball.

Those two sports treated Gengler well last year, and over the last couple years, soccer and softball prepared her for what she’s facing at Morningside now.

She’s nervous to be juggling two sports for the Mustangs, but her time with the Crusaders — especially her senior year — helped her land at Morningside.

Gengler is the 2020-21 school year recipient of The Journal’s Female Metro Athlete of the Year.

Gengler didn’t wait long to realize what was at stake her senior year.

Her a-ha moment came right after the Crusaders got knocked out of the 2020 softball tournament. With that season ending, Gengler immediately knew she wanted to get the most out of her senior season after having an abnormal junior year.

Before the 2021 soccer season, Gengler had some pressure. The Heelan program led the state in girls state tournament appearances, and she didn’t want to leave the Catholic school without going to one more.

“I wanted to be in the best shape I could,” Gengler said. “There were a lot of emotions going in. Without having the season before, it was hard to know where we were going to stand and what everyone around us was going to be like.

“We knew this was basically going to be a fresh start,” Gengler said. “We had two sets of freshmen who had never played high school soccer.

Gengler was the leading scorer for the Crusaders’ soccer team with 10 goals, and she got to play in the state tournament last spring. It was the third time out of three tries, as the pandemic took away the 2020 spring seasons.

She scored three goals in the playoff run en route to the state tournament appearance.

The Crusaders beat Tri-Center to get to the IGHSAU Class 1A state tournament, then Davenport Assumption topped Heelan during the first round.

On top of her 10 goals, Gengler had a 35 percent shot percentage, and also led the Crusaders with 25 points. She had five assists to go with her 10 goals.

The Crusaders went to the state tournament with new coach Shawn Mansfield, who returned to coach Heelan after a brief hiatus.

The Crusaders went 10-8 on the season. While that record may not seem impressive on paper, they played some tough teams like Spencer, Southeast Polk, Lewis Central and Norwalk.

From soccer to softball

Not long after Gengler hung up her Heelan soccer kit for the last time, she quickly turned her focus to softball.

She was balancing the two sports at the same time, as the state soccer tournament was held in June.

The Crusaders softball team was well into its season, and started the season off well.

Gengler admitted back over the summer that she started off the season in a little bit of a slump.

She was, after all, trying to help the Crusaders back to the soccer tournament while hoping the softball team played well enough to make it to state.

Gengler eventually turned it around after the soccer season, and by the time June ended, she was hitting .469 and had a team-high 41 RBIs.

Bishop Heelan softball team uses trust to clinch first Missouri River title in four years SIOUX CITY — Chris Fitzpatrick arrived in mid-December wondering if he could connect with the Bishop Heelan High School softball team.

She turned to Morningside’s Lexie Stolen for some hitting advice. She knew she had to be more balanced with her stance and Gengler also knew that she needed to work on being able to hit pitches on the inside and outside corners.

Stolen helped Gengler with that, but the former Crusader-turned-Mustang helped Gengler with some advice on where to go to college.

Gengler knew she wanted to play softball and soccer, and Stolen supported Gengler’s desire to do so.

So, Gengler decided on Morningside, because according to her, Mustangs soccer coach Tom Maxon and softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann were willing to make it work.

Getting on campus

Gengler had some experience juggling the two sports before, but she was nervous that it was going to be a different experience in college. She knew that her Heelan teammates were supportive, but she didn’t know how her Morningside teammates were going to be.

Gengler has handled the balance well.

“I’m able to make a ton of new friends. Both teams are accepting of playing both sports,” Gengler said. “That makes it a lot easier. I like the friendship and teammate aspect of it.”

Gengler was also nervous about what role she was going to have under Maxon in soccer.

She didn’t know how much playing time she was going to get.

It turned out that she played a big role as a freshman.

“She’s aggressive, strong and a hard worker,” Maxon said. “We’ve never had bad luck with Heelan kids. She had a great freshman year. We had six girls within a point or two for the scoring lead, and Ellie was one of those. Ellie really stood out this year and started some games. She was a great competitor, a great athlete who comes from a great sports family.”

Gengler scored four goals and had 10 points for the Mustangs in the fall. She scored in each of the last two matches against Midland and Jamestown in the GPAC Tournament.

Maxon has known Gengler for a long time, so he knew she could handle the responsibility of playing key minutes as a freshman.

“She’s a good player, and in soccer, you can move people around, but it turned out we played her in the same position she played in high school,” Maxon said. “We had a big turnover with 10 seniors graduating and we were really hoping this freshman class would make some noise, and they did. Ellie is right there with the international girls and in some way stronger than them. She’s a strong driver. She’s very able to deal with physicality.”

