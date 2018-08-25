NORTH SIOUX CITY | Dakota Valley’s girls soccer team fell 2-1 to Garretson Saturday afternoon at Robert L. Peterson Field.
Coach Jesse Castillo’s Panthers trailed 1-0 when Morgan Tritz scored 10 minutes into the second half. Teagan Hennies assisted on the play.
Fifteen minutes later, Garretson snapped the tie. Garretson posted a 16-9 shots on goal advantage.
Freshman goalkeeper Ivey Winckler recorded 16 saves for the Panthers, now 0-2 on the season.
Garretson also won the junior varsity game, 6-0.
Dakota Valley will host defending Class A state champion West Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday.