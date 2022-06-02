Prep boys soccer: Miles Baccam scores sole goal in Western Christian's quarterfinal win

Going into Wednesday’s match against the West Burlington Notre Dame High School boys soccer team, Western Christian didn’t talk much about what happened last year against the Nikes.

That doesn’t mean the Wolfpack were hyped when the final whistle blew after their 1-0 win at Cownie Soccer Complex.

The Nikes were the No. 8 seed, but the Wolfpack didn’t treat their opponent like one.

“We paid a little payback, but yes, it did motivate the guys,” Western Christian coach Sou Baccam said. “If you look at last year’s championship match, two of their goals came on penalty kicks. We knew that it was going to be a competitive match.”

That it was.

Miles Baccam scored the match’s lone goal with 22 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half. It happened on a free kick from about 30 yards out.

Miles shoots from that spot all the time in practice, but his coach didn’t think he could make it from that spot … until he saw the forward approach the ball.

Miles Baccam put all of his might into the kick and the ball sailed into the top-right corner of the net where no one else could get to it.

Miles Baccam instantly celebrated his teammates, while Sou and the bench players did the same a few feet away.

“As soon as he was setting up, I was like, ‘I think he’s got a good shot at this,’” Sou said. “I think that he puts in a lot of practice with free kicks.”

The Western Christian defense did its job, too. The Wolfpack didn’t give the Nikes too many good looks at goalkeeper Ty Van Essen, and the senior goalie had seven saves in the win.

“The defense, they weren’t scared of the challenge,” Sou said. “Aidan (Ouwinga) stepped up and he was all over the place today. He played the right side and he made plays on the left side. He has great speed back there.

“Ashtin (Van’t Hul) played a great game, and he made some really good challenges on their attack,” Sou said. “Dawson De Jager stepped up, Mason Kooi had a really good game. We switched those guys at the top of the defense.”

The two teams met in the 2021 Class 1A state championship game, but the Nikes won that match 4-1.

The Wolfpack hadn’t forgotten about it, but they didn’t need to remind each other what that match was like. They just didn’t want to make sure it happened again, this time in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

“We just kind of reminisced,” Sou said. “But, there wasn’t a lot of focus about that. We knew that this year was going to be different with a different team.”

The Wolfpack are in the state semifinals for the second straight season. This time around, they will face fourth-seeded West Liberty at noon Friday on field No. 6 at Cownie Soccer Complex.

"I would say that it's nice to get the first one out of the way," Sou said. "We like to take the one game at a time approach. It was hard to look past Notre Dame, because they were successful against us last year."

Pella 2, Spencer 1

The first time in over a decade for the Spencer Tigers was a short one.

Isaac Semini scored both of the Dutch’s goals in the win, including the golden goal in overtime to avoid the upset from the eighth-seeded Tigers.

Spencer’s Owen King scored the Tigers’ goal and that came in the 11th minute.

