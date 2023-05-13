The Sioux City North High School girls' soccer team scored twice in the second half in a comeback attempt, but fell short of catching the SC East in the end at Sioux City North as the Black Raiders pulled out a 4-2 win.

The Black Raiders got the Missouri River Athletic Conference victory in part by getting two goals from Alexandra Flattery. SC East (7-4, 5-1 MRAC) also saw Aliana Nolasco record a goal and Isabella Stoos go for a goal and an assist.

SC East goaltender Kianna VerSteeg made six saves against SC North (6-9, 3-2).

West Sioux 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: West Sioux held a slim 1-0 lead at halftime, but poured in four second-half goals to capture the non-conference win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.

West Sioux (9-6) has now won the last three meeting between the sides. Prior to that, SB-L (3-12) took two straight.

Boys soccer

Le Mars 3, Boyden-Hull 2 (OT): It took overtime for the Le Mars Bulldogs to slide by Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a non-conference contest at Rock Valley High School.

Each side scored one goal each half unil Le Mars (7-9) got the winner in overtime. Le Mars improved to 7-9 with the win while Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley dropped to 5-8 in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, West Sioux 0: Two first-half goals for SB-L powered the Warriors to a non-conference win over the Falcons.

In victory, SB-L got its second win of the season to move to 2-12 while the loss dropped West Sioux to 5-9 on the season.