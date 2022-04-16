 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North, Sioux City East boys soccer play at Valley tourney

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The North and East soccer teams traveled down to the West Des Moines Valley soccer tournament on Saturday, and both metro teams each of their matches against tough competition.

First, the Stars lost to Johnston 3-0, then they dropped their afternoon match 2-0 to Norwalk.

The Dragons took five shots in the win, and had three different scorers — Kyron Pope, Wilmont Manneh and Amer Oric — in the win.

The Black Raiders fell 3-0 to Ankeny, then lost a 3-2 match against Cedar Rapids Prairie in the nightcap.

