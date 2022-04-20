PREP SOCCER: Bishop Heelan, Sioux City North win conference matches

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team defeated East 2-1 on Tuesday night at Rich Vanderloo Field at East Middle School.

Crusaders junior Jada Newberg scored a goal while freshman Trelyn White scored in the match. Both goals were scored in the first half.

Brooklyn Stanley and Mia Conley had assists during the win.

The Crusaders had nine shots on goal.

Lauren LaFleur had four saves.

North 3, Le Mars 1: Stars (4-2) junior Sydney Rexius scored two goals in the win in Le Mars.

Alma Barrera scored the other goal.

Council Bluffs Jefferson 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The Yellowjackets scored thrice during the second half.

Sioux Center 1, Unity Christian 0: The Warriors (3-1) scored their lone goal in the second half in Sioux Center.

West Sioux 1, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Falcons senior Hailey Triplet scored the goal, as she took four shots on goal.

Spencer 13, Sheldon/South O’Brien 0: The Tigers scored all 13 goals in the first half.

Alexa Johnson and Brooke Moser each scored three goals, while Mary Matthiesen and Addison Hoben scored twice.

Boben and Saddie Kahley each had two assists.

Council Bluffs St. Albert 4, Denison-Schleswig 1: The Monarchs scored that lone goal in the second half, scored by sophomore Alicia Lopez.

Boys

West 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1: The Wolverines picked up their second win of the season, as they scored three goals in the second half to pull away.

Oscar Perez and Wilson Santos each scored two goals. Santos and Brian Sanchez had assists.

Noe Valadez Topete had six saves in goal for the Wolverines.

North 5, Le Mars 1: The Stars scored four times in the second half.

Jovany Kabongo scored the Bulldogs’ goal.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2: The Warriors scored three goals in each half.

Warriors senior Carlos Rodriguez scored on all three shots he took.

Akol Reeth scored twice while having three assists.

Scott Dickson, SB-L’s sophomore goalie, had 11 saves.

Spencer 5, Sheldon/South O’Brien 0: The Tigers scored their goals all in the first half.

Junior Owen Olson scored two goals. Sophomore Iain MacRae had two assists and a goal.

Eli Hookfin had seven saves for the Tigers.

Kevin Bernal had 14 saves for the Orabs.

Sioux Center 4, Unity Christian 2: The Warriors led 3-0 at the half.

Four different Warriors scored in their third win of the season. Those four were Isaiah Else, Roberto Lopez, Julian Rodriguez and Oscar Marquez.

Miguel Gonzalez had two assists.

Logan Foltz had eight saves for the Warriors.

Stephen Schreurs and Cory Kuperus had the two goals for the Knights.

Denison-Schleswig 4, St. Albert 1: Monarchs freshman Richard Gonzalez scored twice while senior Manuel Alcaraz had one goal and an assist.

