Prep soccer notebook: Spencer coach Jesse Kuehler reflects on state-qualfying season

Spencer High School boys soccer coaches Jesse Kuehler and Andrew Eisenbacher sat down for a meeting to discuss the upcoming season.

The two Tigers coaches knew that there weren’t going to be many players out, so to make the roster a little stronger, the two decided to make two-a-days tougher.

Over the first few days of practice, Kuehler and Eisenbacher ran the 20 players out for the high school team hard, forcing one another to come together and bond as a family.

After many sprints and reps, that’s what the Tigers did. They stuck together as a team, and Spencer’s season ended with the first appearance to the state soccer tournament in over 10 years.

The Pella Dutch ended the Tigers’ season with 2-1 overtime win Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

After about the third day of practice, according to Kuehler, he and his assistant coach sat the players down and explained why they ran the Tigers so hard.

“Everybody could see right then and there that we had a very good chance to do something that no Spencer boys team had done in a very long time.” Kuehler said. “I don't know if a lot of people outside of the 25 of us really thought that we could get there at the end of the year with only 20 guys. But the belief of the team and the belief of the boys really just held tough, and they were able to get it done. And, it was just fantastic.”

The Tigers got off to a hot start, winning their first six games of the season.

Then, Spencer lost three of five matches, all to West, Storm Lake and East. Kuehler and Eisenbacher sat down and made some more changes.

“We would just not be able to complete a 10 yard pass,” Kuehler said. “Then, we couldn't defend for the life of us. And, so there were a couple times where we doubted not that we couldn't make it here, but that we could make it here playing a good style of soccer that we wanted to play.”

There wasn’t any panic though. Kuehler said the changes were for personnel matters. He moved players around to get as perfect as a lineup they could get in a 4-2-3-1 system.

“At the end of the day, every single day we always told the boys, ‘We can do it, but we have to do the right things day in and day out,’” Kuehler added. “And, so we really just focused on making sure the boys knew that we believed in them every single day, whether the coaches had doubts or not.”

Following that loss to the Black Raiders, the Tigers then beat a good Bishop Heelan team at home, followed by a 7-0 win at home over MOC-Floyd Valley.

After a loss to Storm Lake, the Tigers reeled off three straight wins, including playoff wins against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Heelan en route to the state tournament.

Then, the Tigers earned the No. 8 seed, and were faced with the challenge of the Dutch from Marion County.

Pella entered Wednesday’s match with a 17-2 record, but even with a record like that, the Tigers weren’t intimidated.

They even embraced the challenge.

“We came out with some fire really early, and we really controlled the match,” Kuehler said. “The biggest thing that really stood out to me was our effort and our heart and our fight throughout the match. The boys really left everything that they had out there on the field and ultimately deserved better. But, sometimes it just doesn't go that way.”

Owen King scored the Tigers’ lone goal during the 11th minute.

Iain MacRae set up the scoring play by passing the ball to King, and Kuehler even said the pass was “one of the best balls I’ve ever seen.”

That pass went just over the center line and it was far enough from the goal to avoid Pella’s goalkeeper from coming out from the box.

King outpaced the Dutch center back to get to the ball and found the back of the net.

When King was a freshman, King told Kuehler that he wanted to score a goal in the state tournament.

Kuehler smiled when King said that three years ago, and he even replied that Kuehler was going to make good on that promise.

“He wanted to score a goal at state,” Kuehler said. “When we traveled down on Tuesday, I chatted with him a little bit, and he wanted it really bad. He deserves all the credit that should come to him. Because he played phenomenally. He did everything he could.”

Van’t Hul joins the team

Western Christian faces West Liberty on Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals at noon, and the Wolfpack are happy to have junior Ashtin Van’t Hul.

Van’t Hul is a multi-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball and track.

Van’t Hul — the 6-foot versatile athlete for the Wolfpack — decided to try out for soccer under coach Sou Baccam.

He’s played in all 17 games, and he’s started in six of them. He has two goals and an assist.

“It took him a little bit to get going,” Baccam said. “He has made his way into the starting lineup towards the end of the season. So it just takes a little bit longer, but he understands that and you know, he's a pure natural athlete. So he picked up on it pretty well.

“The guys embraced him pretty well,” Baccam added. “You know, he plays football and he plays basketball as well. So a lot of these guys, they play football and basketball as well, too. So it is nice to have him on the team and they all get along very well.”

