PREP SOCCER: Sioux City West boys win shootout over Denison-Schleswig

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys soccer team won its first game of the season on Tuesday, and did so by beating Denison-Schleswig in a 7-6 match that ended in the shootout round.

Oscar Perez and Julian Garcia each scored two goals for the Wolverines (1-3), while Brian Sanchez, Emiliano Perez and Wilson Santos scored for West.

Auturo Vazquez saved 10 shots on goal for West.

Manuel Alcaraz scored twice for the Monarchs.

Bishop Heelan 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0: The Crusaders scored four first-half goals to seal the win.

Le Mars 6, Council Bluffs Jefferson 3: Bulldogs freshman Jovany Kabongo scored a hat trick in the win.

Arik Burnett got the win as the goalkeeper, saving four shots.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Nighthawks junior Brayan Gonzalez scored thrice in the win on Tuesday. He took six total shots.

Sam Remmerde saved nine shots in the shutout.

Sioux Center 2, Storm Lake 1: Miguel Gonzalez and Oscar Marquez scored the Warriors’ two goals.

Fernando Reyes scored the Tornadoes’ lone goal.

Girls soccer

Council Bluffs Lincoln 1, Bishop Heelan 0: Lynx senior Hanna Schimmer scored the lone goal during the first half.

The Crusaders took eight shots, five on goal. Gracie Rooney, Mia Conley and Jada Newberg each had two.

Lauren LaFleur had seven saves.

Unity Christian 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: Anneke Klompien and Callie Karhoff scored for the Knights on Tuesday in Orange City.

Rylee Visser had four saves.

Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Hannah Van Marren scored for the Orabs during the first half.

