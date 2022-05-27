Senior duo leads Bishop Heelan to state soccer

SIOUX CITY — Mia Conley and Gracie Rooney were the only to freshman to make an impact on the Bishop Heelan varsity girls soccer team in 2019. Now, four years later, that duo has led the Crusaders to its third state tournament in four years.

Heelan defeated Western Christian 7-1 in the Class 1A-Region 1 championship match Thursday night. Outside of the 2020 COVID-19 canceled season, Heelan has made state each year the last four years, and Conley and Rooney have been side-by-side every step of the way.

“It means a lot, especially for me and Mia,” Rooney said. “We've been playing together for the last 10 years and it feels great to finish off our last year together at state.”

Rooney scored one of the Crusaders’ seven goals Thursday night, bringing her season total to five. While Conley didn’t score Thursday, she was the teams’ second leading scorer this season with eight goals and led the team with 11 assists.

Overall, the Crusaders have a 14-4 record heading into Tuesday’s state tournament first round. They have won eight straight games, outscoring opponents 50-3 in that stretch, including outscoring opponents 27-1 in the postseason so far.

“Having that year off with the COVID and then these last couple of years, getting to know the girls and getting familiar with them, it means a lot to me, it means a lot to the seniors, it means a lot to the school and this is something that we set out to do every year,” Mansfield said.

Rooney and Conley are the captains for this season’s team, and they have earned that title with the hard work they have put in over the last four years.

“It shows a lot of our senior leadership out there with our captains Mia Conley and Gracie Rooney keeping everybody down to earth and keeping them focused,” Heelan head coach Shawn Mansfield said. “It helps a lot, for me to keep these girls going, when I have great senior leadership with captains like that.”

Making the state tournament is a difficult task for any team, but to do it three times in their high school careers is something these seniors will never forget.

“It's a really big accomplishment, and I'm really proud of all we've done,” Conley said. “I feel like we've all grown in our skill set so much over the years, and I couldn't be prouder of each and every one of us.”

Conley and Rooney aren't the only two seniors on this year's team, however. The roster also features Hannah Tastad, Joslyn Verzal, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Kate Maly and London Froehlich.

“We’re a really special group (of seniors),” Conley said. “I feel like we've gotten really close over the years and my friend Gracie, we were the only two on the varsity team our freshman year, so I feel like we just have grown a lot over the years.”

As this group of seniors prepares for what will be their last trip to the state tournament, they are still striving for one last push at the state title.

“It’s not our first time there, but with this team, it won’t be their last time,” Rooney said. “And as a senior, I just wish the best for them and I want to finish out this year strong.”

Heelan enters the state tournament as the four-seed, and will face Nevada (12-6) in the opening round Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. The second round is scheduled for Thursday with the championship Saturday.

“I think we can do great,” Rooney said. “I know what we’re capable of, and I just hope we finish this out strong.”

